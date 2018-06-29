Where to Eat and Drink in Orlando
With a culturally diverse population, Orlando offers flavors from around the globe. You’ll also find a growing number of chef-driven restaurants, bars, and breweries as well as farmers’ markets and food trucks, that have put Orlando on the culinary map.
290 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
At Luma on Park, James Beard Award semifinalist Brandon McGlamery works magic with a modern American menu. While the restaurant follows dining trends with handcrafted cocktails and small plates, it’s really more of a modernized steak house, with dishes like Harris Ranch short ribs, foie gras terrine, cobia ceviche, and classic wedge salad. For a night to remember, request an outdoor table and enjoy the prix-fixe menu alongside some of Orlando’s best people-watching.
565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
It’s no surprise that the opening of this beloved gastropub back in 2007 coincided with Orlando’s rise as a culinary hot spot. While its owners James and Julie Petrakis have not stopped opening other ventures around the city (including at Disney Springs), this local favorite—known for its Cask & Larder beers and sophisticated Southern fare—has hardly waned in popularity. Start with the charcuterie platter (a spread of rillettes, dried sausage, and salami), then choose from favorites like shrimp and grits and the enormous Pub Burger, which comes topped with caramelized onions and buttermilk blue cheese. Whether you come for happy hour, dinner, or something in between, expect a lively atmosphere that’s perfectly suited to groups.
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
Opened in Orlando’s eclectic Audubon Park Garden District in 2013, this wildly popular market features a collection of gourmet purveyors in a refurbished industrial building. Among the merchants are an artisan baker, a small enterprise specializing in barbecue sauces and rubs, a specialty cheese vendor with selections from around the world, and a craft coffee roaster. At the market’s anchor restaurant, Domo, guests can also look forward to specialty cocktails, Pan-Asian ramen, and a lively scene that lasts long after the other vendors have closed up shop. Occasionally, the market even hosts community events, pop-up dinners, yoga classes, and courses on cooking, home brewing, and more.
1560 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
The surprises at this excellent Italian restaurant in Disney Springs start right when you arrive and gaze upon the airy dining room. Complete with 50-foot-high ceilings, a grand staircase, and sweeping views over Lake Buena Vista, it’s themed after an abandoned airline terminal, with lots of fun travel touches that include a vintage-style glove dangling like a giant chandelier overhead. Chef Theo Schoenegger is a native of Italy, and his menu spotlights specialties from Rome and Sicily. Delicious Italian cheeses and cured meats are perfect starters for sharing. And signature dishes include Sicilian arancini di carne (rice balls with meat) and a spiral pasta dish topped with crab called busiate con granchio. Italian red, white, and Prosecco wines star on the well-informed wine list. And don’t miss a plate of cannoli to share for a sweet finish.
2000 N Orange Ave Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32804, USA
Downtown Orlando is a very social place, with blocks of bars and restaurants that stay busy from happy hour through late night. Along Orange Avenue—but delightfully removed from the more boisterous downtown stretch—this rooftop lounge overlooking Ivanhoe Row is a local favorite for drinking craft cocktails al fresco. Ride the glass elevator up the third-floor deck, where a horseshoe-shaped bar is shaded from the sun but open to the breezes. Seasonal sangrias spiked with whatever fruit is at peak ripeness go down easily. And another house favorite is the Majors Mule, which puts a tequila twist on the ginger beer and fresh lime classic.
1051 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
Orlando is known for great Asian eats, and this sweet little Thai spot in Winter Park stands apart for its stylish vibe and rainbow range of iced and hot teas and desserts. KrungThep is the Thai name for Bangkok, but much of the menu skews fusion-style, with items like pesto chicken sandwiches and satay sandwiches and toast-style desserts topped with everything from condensed milk and homemade coconut ice cream to Nutella, matcha, and organic honey. Tea-lovers are in heaven here, with herbal, black, and white loose leaf varieties galore. The black and white decor scheme is both blatantly Instagram-able and cozy and inviting. For a quiet chat with a friend or a self-care moment alone, you can’t go wrong while taking a break to recharge here.