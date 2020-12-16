The Perfect Weekend in Singapore
Collected by Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
There are plenty of ways to have a perfect weekend in Singapore. For a small place, it packs a mighty punch of delight. For first timers, a taste of the outdoors, a splash of shopping, and more than a few hearty servings of food will leave you craving more. Browse the National Gallery Singapore. Explore the Gardens by the Bay. Sip a sundowner at one of the stunning rooftop bars. And eat eat eat. (The food is so incredibly good.) Make your way outside of the city center to see the world-famous Singapore Zoo.
3 Muscat St, Singapore 198833
Visit three distinct neighborhoods in central Singapore to get a feel for the cultures that have contributed to the city’s pan-Asian identity. You can start in Chinatown, where the high rises of the central business district give way to foot...
#02, 20 Trengganu St, 01 Chinatown, Singapore 058479
An evergreen Chinese favorite, dim sum is great to snack on when visiting Singapore’s famed hawker centers or exploring the city’s Chinatown. Dim sum literally means “touch the heart,” and the authentic local offerings are...
River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037
Tour the spice garden at Fort Canning Park with a botanist to see and smell chilies of all types as well as lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, curry leaves, limes, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise,...
93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897
The National Museum in Singapore features excellent permanent and temporary exhibitions that celebrate the art, history, and culture of this vibrant port city. On Friday evenings from 6 to 8pm, entry to most of the exhibits is free. Combine your...
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
Singapore Zoo has been recognized as a leader in creating naturalistic habitats since its opening in 1973, using concealed moats to separate animals from visitors and incorporating a local reservoir into the landscaping. There are dozens of themed...
Pulau Ubin, Singapore
After a 10-minute ferry ride from Changi Point in Singapore City, you’ll arrive on Pulau Ubin—a small, densely forested island where life moves a little slower. Rent a bicycle and spend a lazy day pedaling around this sleepy fishing kampung...
Haji Ln, Singapore
Kampong Glam is a culturally rich district, bordered by Little India and Bugis, that’s one of Singapore’s oldest and most storied neighborhoods. But today Kampong Glam is becoming the hub for artisan foods and crafts, most of them sold out of...
1 St. Andrew’s Road #02–01, National Gallery, Singapore 178957
Set in City Hall, now part of the National Gallery Singapore, this lovely dark-wood-paneled restaurant reflects the country’s rich Peranakan Chinese heritage in both design and fare. Traditional tile floors, marble-topped tables, nostalgic...
5 Rochester Park, Singapore 139216
There are two Min Jiangs in Singapore, and both are set in lovely heritage buildings: one in the early-20th-century Goodwood Park Hotel, and the other in Rochester Park, a cluster of colonial-era black and white bungalows repurposed into...
101 Thomson Road, #01-08 United Square, Singapore 307591
Considered Singapore’s national dish, Hainanese chicken rice is a beloved staple for many. It’s made up of a fragrant bowl of chicken broth, a pile of fluffy rice, and tender poached chicken (skin on), as well as condiments like ginger...
01, Far East Square, 18 China St, 01, Singapore 049560
The Ya Kun experience is a must for foodies looking for an authentic Singaporean breakfast. Ya Kun Kaya Toast started as a humble coffee shop in Singapore’s business district, but it’s since morphed into a café chain with an impressive number of...
2 Dickson Rd, Singapore 209494
Another of attorney-turned-hotelier Loh Lik Peng’s boutique properties (along with the New Majestic), Wanderlust is perhaps the quirkiest hotel in Singapore, taking guests on a fanciful journey that befits its name. The building opened in the...
1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
Opened at the mouth of the Singapore River in 1928 to celebrate 100 years since Singapore's British founding, the Fullerton Hotel was, at the time, the largest and most expensive building in the Lion City. It served as the General Post Office,...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
39 Armenian St, Singapore 179941
The Peranakan Museum houses an excellent collection of antiques, textiles, and artifacts over three floors in a beautiful heritage building that in and of itself is something to behold—it was constructed in 1912 as the Tao Nan School...
