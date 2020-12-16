There are plenty of ways to have a perfect weekend in Singapore. For a small place, it packs a mighty punch of delight. For first timers, a taste of the outdoors, a splash of shopping, and more than a few hearty servings of food will leave you craving more. Browse the National Gallery Singapore. Explore the Gardens by the Bay. Sip a sundowner at one of the stunning rooftop bars. And eat eat eat. (The food is so incredibly good.) Make your way outside of the city center to see the world-famous Singapore Zoo.