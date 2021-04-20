Gardens by the Bay
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
| +65 6420 6848
Photo courtesy of Gardens by the Bay
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 2am
Gardens by the BayWith its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that re-creates tropical highlands; visitors use ramps to explore around and through them. A biosphere of Mediterranean and desert plants, including huge baobab trees, makes up the Flower Dome. Outdoors, guests walk on suspended walkways between steel-frame “Supertrees” that are covered in solar-powered lights.
almost 7 years ago
Gardens By The Bay
Great set of gardens to walk through. Beautiful flowers and spots just to sit off and relax amongst beauty.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Stroll Through Singapore's Greatest Gardens
Singapore’s newest garden is also the most whimsical. Gardens by the Bay offers two conservatories that resemble armadillos; giant steel-frame trees put on solar-powered light shows at night. The Singapore Botanic Gardens, established in 1859, house the world’s largest orchid collection and a Healing Garden with more than 300 medicinal plants.
almost 7 years ago
Splendid Sightseeing, Closer to Nature
This new botanical garden features two cooling conservatories, where plants and trees from various parts of the world gather under one glass roof. It's the best place to stop by and smell the flowers, and to practice photography in Singapore.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Night Stroll Through the Gardens
Gardens by the Bay is a complex of theme gardens and steel-and-glass-domed conservatories located in the Marina Bay area of Singapore. The stars of the complex are undoubtedly the Supertrees: man-made, tree-like structures that serve several purposes, including being vertical gardens housing a myriad of tropical plants. Collectively known as the Supertree Grove, the eighteen trees range in size from 25 to 50 meters. As in nature, no two trees are the same. Just below the "canopy" of several of the trees, held up by dozens of very thin cables, is an elevated walkway called the OCBC Skyway that takes you through one part of the Supertree Grove. Walking among and looking up at the Supertrees is like being in a futuristic forest with trees from another planet. As dusk falls they light up and cast a warm glow over the grove—enough to light the way for a relaxing stroll. There are two 10-minute sound and light shows each night. If you make it up to the OCBC Skyway before it closes you can watch the second show from there. Besides the show, the Supertree Grove is a great spot to catch a nighttime view of Singapore's amazing skyline and shimmering lights.
almost 7 years ago
Gardens by the Bay
With a unique collection of plants and trees from every continent except Antarctica, Gardens by the Bay in Bay South, Singapore, takes its visitors into the realm of nature and all its bounty. Boasting two large conservatories, several outdoor gardens, a lake, a skyway, and great views of the entire bay area, this wonderland allows the visitor to explore nature in a whole new way—from within the city. When it recently opened its doors to the public, the vast 54 hectares of pure greenery was a celebration of the latest milestone in Singapore’s “Garden City” vision. The first thing that is visible, either from ground level or the air, are the giant man-made trees. "Supertrees," as they are called, are uniquely designed vertical gardens ranging from 25 to 50 meters in height, with emphasis placed on the vertical display of tropical flowering climbers, epiphytes, and ferns. Offering a sense of springtime all year round, the Flower Dome replicates the cool-dry climate of Mediterranean regions like South Africa, California, parts of Spain and Italy, and semi-arid subtropical regions like Australia. With a much colder environment, the Cloud Forest conservatory replicates the cool-moist climate typically found in Tropical Montane regions 1,000 to 3,500 meters above sea level. Made up of a 35-meter mountain complete with the tallest indoor waterfall covered in lush vegetation, the Cloud Forest is home to more than 130,000 plants.
almost 7 years ago
A sky lit up with trees
Yes, you have seen the pictures of these towering trees several times now. But you will still be impressed with lights orchestrated with beautiful classical music when the light & sound show begins on these sky groves. There is a lot to recommend in the Gardens, but if it has to be one thing only that you have time for - walk through the waterfront walk and go straight to these towers at the time of the light show.
almost 7 years ago
Welcome to Pandora
Gardens by the bay would be the closest one would get to being in Pandora, the fictional planet in the celebrated film Avatar. Awe-inspiring would be the most succinct way to describe the place and it's worth spending your entire afternoon there, reading a book, to escape the humidity of Singaporean weather.
over 4 years ago
The Coolest Garden on the Planet
Cloud Forest and Flower Dome are out of this world. I enjoy garden and architecture so Garden by The Bay is place for me. It's an amazing experience, movie at the end was great as well. $30 per person entry seems a bit pricey but once you're inside you will change your mind. We got better deal on this site. Loved everything there, the ancient Olive trees in the flower dome, beautifully manicured gardens, the huge Supertrees everything.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Singapore's Indoor Cloud Forest
Shrouded in vegetation and mist, the Cloud Forest dome in Singapore's Gardens by the Bay hosts the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. Visitors take a lift to the top of the intro mountain mountain top and work their way down to discover plant life from the tropical highlands. If you only have time to visit one of the domes, I would recommend this one.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Supertree Grove Light Show
One of Gardens by the Bay's most iconic attraction is its Supertree Grove. If you’re okay with heights, pay to stroll the OCBC Skyway from above. It’s is a good vantage point to view one of the two nighttime Garden Rhapsody shows at 7:45 or 8:45 pm when the Supertrees come alive with a dazzling display of dancing lights.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Engineering Wonder: Supertree Grove
Gardens by the Bay has been one of Singapore’s top attractions since it opened in 2011. As it gets dark, wander to the Supertree Grove. These man-made trees are covered by over 200 species of plants and free to wander from the ground. The canopies not only look cool, they’re embedded with environmentally sustainable features like photovoltaic to harvest energy that light the trees. Others serve as air exhausts to cool the nearby conservatory domes. It’s worth visiting the grove in the evenings, when the Supertrees are transformed by colorful illuminations.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Gardens by the Bay: Where Wonder Blooms
Gardens by the Bay has been one of Singapore’s top attractions since it opened in 2011. This unique park showcases creative displays of horticulture and educates visitors on the amazing world plants. Bay South is where you’ll find the main stars of the gardens: Supertree Grove, the Cloud Forest, and Flower Dome. The Cloud Forest houses the world'd largest waterfall and a mini mountain shrouded in mist.