Gardens by the Bay is a complex of theme gardens and steel-and-glass-domed conservatories located in the Marina Bay area of Singapore . The stars of the complex are undoubtedly the Supertrees: man-made, tree-like structures that serve several purposes, including being vertical gardens housing a myriad of tropical plants. Collectively known as the Supertree Grove, the eighteen trees range in size from 25 to 50 meters. As in nature, no two trees are the same. Just below the "canopy" of several of the trees, held up by dozens of very thin cables, is an elevated walkway called the OCBC Skyway that takes you through one part of the Supertree Grove. Walking among and looking up at the Supertrees is like being in a futuristic forest with trees from another planet. As dusk falls they light up and cast a warm glow over the grove—enough to light the way for a relaxing stroll. There are two 10-minute sound and light shows each night. If you make it up to the OCBC Skyway before it closes you can watch the second show from there. Besides the show, the Supertree Grove is a great spot to catch a nighttime view of Singapore 's amazing skyline and shimmering lights.