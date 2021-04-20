Gardens by the Bay

With a unique collection of plants and trees from every continent except Antarctica, Gardens by the Bay in Bay South, Singapore, takes its visitors into the realm of nature and all its bounty. Boasting two large conservatories, several outdoor gardens, a lake, a skyway, and great views of the entire bay area, this wonderland allows the visitor to explore nature in a whole new way—from within the city. When it recently opened its doors to the public, the vast 54 hectares of pure greenery was a celebration of the latest milestone in Singapore’s “Garden City” vision. The first thing that is visible, either from ground level or the air, are the giant man-made trees. "Supertrees," as they are called, are uniquely designed vertical gardens ranging from 25 to 50 meters in height, with emphasis placed on the vertical display of tropical flowering climbers, epiphytes, and ferns. Offering a sense of springtime all year round, the Flower Dome replicates the cool-dry climate of Mediterranean regions like South Africa, California, parts of Spain and Italy, and semi-arid subtropical regions like Australia. With a much colder environment, the Cloud Forest conservatory replicates the cool-moist climate typically found in Tropical Montane regions 1,000 to 3,500 meters above sea level. Made up of a 35-meter mountain complete with the tallest indoor waterfall covered in lush vegetation, the Cloud Forest is home to more than 130,000 plants.