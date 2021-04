Posting a highlight about the Singapore Zoo seems odd since it's one of the top destinations for locals and tourists alike. It's known for its wide range of animals and it's lack of standard fences for exhibits. The exhibits are well built into the natural rainforest surroundings, giving the entire zoo a more authentic experience. Here you can stand by zookeepers as they feed the animals, grab a bite to eat at any of the restaurants, play at the splash pad zone or stroll around where the orangutans hang out (pictured), no pun intended. The zoo also offers many extra experiences like elephant rides, eating breakfast with the orangutans, or playing with farm animals in the petting zoo. Perhaps one of my favorite parts about visiting this zoo (June) was the opportunity to see a young rhino calve and young orangutans playing with their parents. Since this place is so well known, you'll want to get here towards its daily opening time in order to beat the crowds and the coming heat. Pack water and sunscreen regardless of the temperature or time of day. Tickets can be purchased in combination with other animal attractions like the Night Safari or Bird Park.