Singapore Zoo
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
+65 6269 3411
Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Singapore ZooSingapore Zoo has been recognized as a leader in creating naturalistic habitats since its opening in 1973, using concealed moats to separate animals from visitors and incorporating a local reservoir into the landscaping. There are dozens of themed exhibits here! Some highlights include the Fragile Forest, where guests enter a massive biodome that re-creates the diversity of the rain forest, and the Reptile Garden, home to Komodo dragons and giant tortoises. At the adjacent Night Safari experience, guests walk or travel in trams from tropical to mountain habitation zones, where rhinos, elephants, tigers, and some 130 other species can be observed.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Singapore Zoo
The tiny island nation of Singapore has tons of exciting things to offer travelers, but perhaps the best is the Singapore Zoo. Located in the northern part of the island, about twenty minutes away by car, the zoo has one of the most impressive collections of animals to be found anywhere. Take in a show with Inuka, the first polar bear ever bred in the tropics; watch the white tigers leaping up from the water to catch morsels of meat at feeding time; or stop to gaze at the orangutans (the largest captive colony in the world) swinging through the treetops overhead. A simply fantastic way to spend a day. Admission: $28 per adult; $18 per child (3-12 years old)
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Are You Talking to Me?
Regarded as one of the best zoos on the planet, a unique feature of the Singapore Zoo is the lack of fences to be found anywhere on the property. Exotic wildlife from all corners of the globe are allowed to roam freely throughout the facility, with strategically placed moats and land barriers serving as natural boundaries. Here, a curious, yellow-eyed inhabitant poses comically for the camera.
almost 7 years ago
The Zoo that Needs No Introduction
Posting a highlight about the Singapore Zoo seems odd since it's one of the top destinations for locals and tourists alike. It's known for its wide range of animals and it's lack of standard fences for exhibits. The exhibits are well built into the natural rainforest surroundings, giving the entire zoo a more authentic experience. Here you can stand by zookeepers as they feed the animals, grab a bite to eat at any of the restaurants, play at the splash pad zone or stroll around where the orangutans hang out (pictured), no pun intended. The zoo also offers many extra experiences like elephant rides, eating breakfast with the orangutans, or playing with farm animals in the petting zoo. Perhaps one of my favorite parts about visiting this zoo (June) was the opportunity to see a young rhino calve and young orangutans playing with their parents. Since this place is so well known, you'll want to get here towards its daily opening time in order to beat the crowds and the coming heat. Pack water and sunscreen regardless of the temperature or time of day. Tickets can be purchased in combination with other animal attractions like the Night Safari or Bird Park.