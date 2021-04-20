Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Peranakan Museum

39 Armenian St, Singapore 179941
Website
| +65 6332 7591
Peranakan Museum Singapore Singapore
Peranakan Museum Singapore Singapore
Peranakan Museum Singapore Singapore
Peranakan Museum Singapore Singapore
Peranakan Museum Singapore Singapore
Peranakan Museum Singapore Singapore
Peranakan Museum Singapore Singapore
Peranakan Museum Singapore Singapore

More info

Sat - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri 10am - 9pm

Peranakan Museum

The Peranakan Museum houses an excellent collection of antiques, textiles, and artifacts over three floors in a beautiful heritage building that in and of itself is something to behold—it was constructed in 1912 as the Tao Nan School in an exciting mash-up of architectural styles. The exhibition space showcases treasures from Peranakan homes and daily life in 10 permanent galleries. Peranakan culture, which sprang up in Singapore and elsewhere in the former Straits Settlements when Chinese traders married into wealthy Malay families, gave rise to a unique cuisine, type of dress, and home decor that are still an important part of many Singapore families’ traditions today.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Breawna Power Eaton
almost 7 years ago

Peranakan Museum

With a few hours to spare , I followed a friend's advice and visited the Peranakan Museum. Sized just right for a quick walk through the cultural traditions and history of the Peranakan -- the descendants of Chinese, Indian, and Muslim merchants and other expats who travelled to Singapore, married, and settled down. My favorite was the second floor gallery featuring the 12-day marriage ceremony, including the many rituals that blessed the colorful wedding night bed. If you have extra time, stroll the nearby gardens at Fort Canning Park.
John Oseid
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

Peranakan Museum

A small museum housed in a beautiful three-story schoolhouse from the early 1900s, the Peranakan Museum comes as a revelation to those who aren't familiar with Singapore's unique Malay-Chinese Peranakan culture. Well-to-do Peranakan homes featured exquisite furniture, examples of which are on display, as are fine embroidery and jewelry.

Original afar recommends co branded capella 1 .png?1513200938?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points