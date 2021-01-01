The Perfect Weekend in Lisbon
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
There are some experiences that you shouldn't miss: Taste a custard tart (the famous pastel de Belém), visit the Jeronimos Monastery, listen to fado (Portuguese folk music), and stroll through Lisbon’s alleys, Rossio Square, and the narrow streets of the Bairro Alto and Alfama. There is also time to visit some museums or the castelo.
Save Place
R. 1º de Dezembro 125, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
The Rossio railway station was designed between 1886 and 1887 by Portuguese architect José Luís Monteiro. It makes connections with the village of Sintra, and the 2,600-meter tunnel was excavated under the city. It is considered one of...
Save Place
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
Save Place
Av. de Berna 45A, 1067-001 Lisboa, Portugal
Museu Calouste Gulbenkian’s heroic collection of Eastern and Western art is nearly incomparable in Europe. Hidden away in a complex inside leafy Gulbenkian Park, the museum is a chronological treasure trove of epic art that spans ancientEgypt,...
Save Place
Rua Senhora Saúde 6B, 1100-390 Lisboa, Portugal
The city’s iconic wood-paneled Tram 28 rambles along a 4.3-mile route from Campo de Ourique to Praça Martim Moniz, navigating tight turns and steep inclines as it passes some of Lisbon’s most endearing attractions. Originally commissioned in the...
Save Place
Largo do Carmo, 1200-092 Lisboa, Portugal
In 1755, Lisbon was all but devoured by an earthquake so strong that it still ranks as one of the most destructive in recorded history. One of the few structures to survive somewhat intact was the Carmo Convent—an impressive feat,...
Save Place
Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon foodie Filipa Valente is the hotshot behind Taste of Lisboa’s culinary tours, which take visitors a bit off the beaten path to some of the city’s most fashionable—but often overlooked by guidebooks—neighborhoods....
Save Place
R. de Santa Cruz do Castelo, 1100-129 Lisboa, Portugal
The Castelo de São Jorge, is one of the Alfama neighborhood’s most historically significant monuments. Plan a visit late in the afternoon so that you can explore every nook and cranny and learn about the castle’s abundant...
Save Place
Calçada da Quintinha 6, 1070-225 Lisboa, Portugal
A national monument, Lisbon’s massive aqueduct was a remarkable feat of hydraulic engineering when it was built between 1731 and 1799 to supply the city with water. Spanning some 36 miles, it boasts 109 stone arches, the most dramatic...
Save Place
R. do Diário de Notícias 39, 1200-141 Lisboa, Portugal
This place is mandatory, especially if you want to hear some fado. Here you can listen to Fado Vadio (sung by nonprofessionals) on Mondays and Wednesdays, hear consecrated artists and potential stars, or hear a regular who just feels like singing...
Save Place
R. Anchieta 15, 1200-224 Lisboa, Portugal
At his two-Michelin-starred flagship restaurant, Alma, there is so much to love about chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, not the least of which is his charred red pepper paired with, among other things, red pepper coulis—a defining dish that...
Save Place
Rua do Loreto 2, 1200-108 Lisboa, Portugal
When in Lisbon, most tourists make a beeline to Antiga Confeitaria to try its world-famous pastelde Belém. The legendary custard tart is indeed delicious, especially when dusted with a healthy dose of cinnamon, but what these travelers don’t know...
Save Place
Costa do Castelo 7, 1149-079 Lisboa, Portugal
Chapitô is a circus school but also a restaurant and a bar. It’s very close to the castle and has fabulous views over the river. It’s ideal for a romantic dinner. The cuisine is inspired by traditional Portuguese cuisine with a mix of...
Save Place
Rua do Açúcar 10, 1950-242 Lisboa, Portugal
A great place to have brunch, but beware because Café Com Calma (“Coffee with Calmness”) doesn’t serve brunch during summer. However they have a menu for lunch and delicious homemade cakes. Here, there is no rush, just time to delight in your...
Save Place
Lisbon, Portugal
Forget everything you thought you knew about food courts. Lisbon’s fabulous Time Out Mercado da Ribeira—opened in a revamped section of this classic market by the eponymous magazine in 2014—features a head-spinning choice of...
Save Place
American sommelier Brian Patterson, his wife, Jenn, and their massive Leonberger-Retriever mix, Bear (the Beartender!) are the consummate hosts at Lisbon's newest, most interesting, and surely smallest wine bar. Located on pretty Praça das...
Save Place
R. da Misericórdia 135, 1200-272 Lisboa, Portugal
One of Portugal’s oldest cosmetics companies, Claus Porto cemented a major comeback after Lisbon’s coolest store, A Vida Portuguesa, began carrying its products. In 2016, the company opened its own boutique in the trendy Chiado...
Save Place
R. dos Arneiros 19, 1500-050 Lisboa, Portugal
In a tucked away corner of Lisboa, in the no-man’s land between the core of Lisboa and Belem, is the bustling new design and arts district, the cornerstone of which is the LX Factory. Set on movie-set looking ground of an old manufacturing...
Save Place
R. das Salgadeiras 10, 1200-396 Lisboa, Portugal
Portugal produces at least half of the world’s cork, harvested from its many cork oak forests. A design shop in the Bairro Alto neighborhood sells umbrellas, handbags, and kitchenware made from the recyclable material. Rua das Salgadeiras...
Save Place
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-472 Lisboa, Portugal
Perched on a steep hill in the lovely neighborhood of Alfama, you will in no doubt leave with a great souvenir or gift. Sellers throw down blankets or rugs in rows and sell a variety of hand-made goods, antiques, books, clothes, military objects,...
Save Place
Pátio de Dom Fradique 14, 1100-261 Lisboa, Portugal
Why we love it: A historic property with fascinating details, gorgeous tiles, and breathtaking views
The Highlights:
- Stunning views of the waterfront from every suite
- A serene pool terrace in the palace gardens
- A central location with none...
The Highlights:
- Stunning views of the waterfront from every suite
- A serene pool terrace in the palace gardens
- A central location with none...
Save Place
Rua de Santiago 10 a 14, 1100-494 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon’s oldest district is known for its labyrinth of narrow streets, abundant Fado bars, and numerous historical attractions. Opened in 2015, the Santiago de Alfama is a draw in its own right: It occupies a former 15th-century palace just...
Save Place
R. das Portas de Santo Antão 112-134, 1150-268 Lisboa, Portugal
Why we love it: A high-design hotel that merges Old World Lisbon with the modern traveler’s needs
The Highlights:
- Suites that feel more like elegant apartments than hotel rooms
- Natural light and intricately restored ceiling art in event...
The Highlights:
- Suites that feel more like elegant apartments than hotel rooms
- Natural light and intricately restored ceiling art in event...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News Croatia Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Tips + News It’s Official—Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel, CDC Says
- 4 Museums + Galleries Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to Nearly 30 U.S. Cities
- 5 Museums + Galleries The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online