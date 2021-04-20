Tram 28
Rua Senhora Saúde 6B, 1100-390 Lisboa, Portugal
+351 21 350 0115
Photo by Francesco Carovillano / age fotostock
Tram 28The city’s iconic wood-paneled Tram 28 rambles along a 4.3-mile route from Campo de Ourique to Praça Martim Moniz, navigating tight turns and steep inclines as it passes some of Lisbon’s most endearing attractions. Originally commissioned in the 1930s, these classic Remodelado trams were in fact enlisted for their ability to handle Lisbon’s hilly terrain. They can get painfully crowded—wait times can be outrageous in the high season—so catch an early ride (5:40 a.m. most weekdays, or 6:45 a.m. on Sundays) for unobstructed views of hilltop neighborhoods like Graça and the Alfama.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
An Ancient Trolley
Lisbon is really a walking city. You stroll down broad avenues and past upscale stores, markets, and restaurants. But like any European capital city you may want to cover more ground a little more quickly at times. There are lots of choices: the metro, buses, and trains. The most fun are the funiculars, the Santa Justa elevator, and the ancient trolley or tram. The trolley is a great way to see a lot of the city as you travel to the attraction of your choice. The herky jerky ride is fun and it makes you feel alive and happy to be traveling in such a beautiful cosmopolitan city.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Vintage Trolley
Lisbon... You ask "What is there to do in Lisbon"? When I am in Lisbon, the first thing I do is to stroll down the Avenida Liberdade gazing at the tiles and designs of the sidewalks. I wander down to the Rossio after buying a Lisboa Card at the information center on Restauradores. (The card enables you to ride free on the Metro, buses, trams, elevators, trains,and enjoy discounts at many museums). Next I take in the Praca do Comercio and have lunch. After lunch I do some shopping. Then it's time to take trolley#28 up to the Alfama and visit the Castelo Sao Jorge, the Se (Cathedral), and St. Anthony of Padua's birthplace just south of the Se. From the castle, you can view the Tagus River and the April 25th Bridge. When I descend to the Praca do Comercio in Lisbon again I walk over to the Travessa Santo Antao for roasted chicken dinner. The Travessa is located just behind the Rossio and the it has many great outdoor restaurants. On the way back up the Avenida Liberdade I stop at a kiosk for an expresso and enjoy sipping it as I watch the world go by in this wonderful capital city. Tomorrow is another day when I will go up to the Bairro Alto on the Santa Just a Elevador and visit the Carmo museum where I will view the remains of the monastery which was ruined in the 1755 earthquake. There is so much to see and do in Lisbon. I have traveled here many times and still have much to see. Time to go back again.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Inside Trolley # 28
I love the old trolleys of Lisbon. The ride on a vintage trolley is not a smooth one. Everyone talks about the "herby-jerky" trolley ride. It is exactly that. But, you feel that you are actually reliving the Lisbon of the past. The insides of the old trolleys have been refurbished and polished to show off one of Lisbon's past modes of travel. The dated wooden floors and interior with the leather straps and chrome railings are definitely a thing of the past. I am so glad that the city has chosen to keep these trolleys as a choice of transportation. Don't miss out on a trolley ride. Take old # 28 up into the Alfama past St. Anthony's Church, the Se, and up to the look- outs in this ancient district of the capital city. Just be careful - as in any large city, there are pickpockets and they love # 28. I must say though, that as many times as I have been in this trolley, I never experienced any difficulties with theft. With the Lisboa Card (purchased at TI centers) the ride is free.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A great way to see the Lisbon highlights!
This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction. It goes all around town. The way from the first to last station takes about 35 minutes.The tram is a hop-on, hop-off service and there are more than 30 stops you can choose from.
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago
See Lisbon via the historical Tram 28
No trip to Lisbon would be complete without a ride on the tram. The infamous tram 28 is a little piece of history— the "remodelado" tram dates back to the 1920's— that is yours to ride and one of the cheapest and coolest tours you can get on. The tram passes through the popular tourist districts of Graca, Alfama, Baixa and Estrela. Get on closer to either end of the route to ensure you have a seat and enjoy the ride through the spectacular city. Don't forget to hang on tight, the turns and the stops on the hills are no joke at all.
almost 7 years ago
What goes up...
Lisbon is a hilly city, to say the least. There are a number of public transportation options to help you navigate all the hills, but a short funicular ride takes you from the city's central plaza up to a very artsy area. There are lots of restaurants and galleries to be found in the neighborhood. There's also a beautiful little park nearby which overlooks the city. When the lights come on at night, it's a stunning view.