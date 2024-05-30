The One Palácio da Anunciada

Why we love it: A high-design hotel that merges Old World Lisbon with the modern traveler’s needs

The Highlights:



Suites that feel more like elegant apartments than hotel rooms

Natural light and intricately restored ceiling art in event spaces

Exceptional spa facilities and products

The Review

The second property from Spanish hotel chain H10 offers an oasis amid Lisbon’s city center. Set on a cobblestone street just off Avenida da Liberdade, the restored One Palacio da Anunciada is in a 16th-century palace a short walk from restaurants, cafés, and Bairro Alto nightlife, yet it avoids the clamor that normally comes with such a convenient location.

When revamping the hotel interior during construction, designers and architects preserved as much of the original structure as possible while adding sleek modern touches. Case in point: Upon entering the lobby, guests will see a magnificent marble staircase ahead and an understated library with wireframe bookshelves to the right. Event spaces such as the board room feature intricate crown moldings and ceiling art reminiscent of the classical period, plus large windows that flood the rooms with natural light.

Large windows fill nearly every space with natural light, from the marble-filled lobby to the spa’s indoor pool to the 83 guest rooms. Suites feel more like elegant apartments than hotel rooms. Custom hand-painted ceramics decorate the walls, while gentle lighting and soft edges abound in the bedrooms. On the perimeter of the hotel’s idyllic courtyard and gardens are the exceptional spa and O Jardim Wine Bar, an upscale restaurant that serves contemporary twists on classic Portuguese dishes. Start dinner with white port, then choose your next glass from a long list of Portuguese and French wines, and don’t miss the braised scallops starter, served on a bed of buckwheat with finely diced Serrano ham, caviar, and pea purée.