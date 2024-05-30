HomeTravel GuidesPortugalLisbon

The One Palácio da Anunciada

R. das Portas de Santo Antão 112-134, 1150-268 Lisboa, Portugal
https://www.hotelstheone.com/en/lisboa
Vista_habitacion_Garden_Suite_1.jpg

The One Palácio da Anunciada

6fff3c8990de53594b57721eadf1f3df.jpg

The One Palácio da Anunciada

Lobby_de_dia_1_-_2.jpg

The One Palácio da Anunciada

Vista_habitacion_Garden_Suite_1.jpg
6fff3c8990de53594b57721eadf1f3df.jpg
Lobby_de_dia_1_-_2.jpg

Why we love it: A high-design hotel that merges Old World Lisbon with the modern traveler’s needs

The Highlights:

  • Suites that feel more like elegant apartments than hotel rooms
  • Natural light and intricately restored ceiling art in event spaces
  • Exceptional spa facilities and products

The Review

The second property from Spanish hotel chain H10 offers an oasis amid Lisbon’s city center. Set on a cobblestone street just off Avenida da Liberdade, the restored One Palacio da Anunciada is in a 16th-century palace a short walk from restaurants, cafés, and Bairro Alto nightlife, yet it avoids the clamor that normally comes with such a convenient location.

When revamping the hotel interior during construction, designers and architects preserved as much of the original structure as possible while adding sleek modern touches. Case in point: Upon entering the lobby, guests will see a magnificent marble staircase ahead and an understated library with wireframe bookshelves to the right. Event spaces such as the board room feature intricate crown moldings and ceiling art reminiscent of the classical period, plus large windows that flood the rooms with natural light.

Large windows fill nearly every space with natural light, from the marble-filled lobby to the spa’s indoor pool to the 83 guest rooms. Suites feel more like elegant apartments than hotel rooms. Custom hand-painted ceramics decorate the walls, while gentle lighting and soft edges abound in the bedrooms. On the perimeter of the hotel’s idyllic courtyard and gardens are the exceptional spa and O Jardim Wine Bar, an upscale restaurant that serves contemporary twists on classic Portuguese dishes. Start dinner with white port, then choose your next glass from a long list of Portuguese and French wines, and don’t miss the braised scallops starter, served on a bed of buckwheat with finely diced Serrano ham, caviar, and pea purée.

By Nicole Antonio

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
d108fc630502b315a6abae3f53e679b8.jpg
Palácio Ramalhete
May 30, 2024 01:26 PM
d334bf381cf3bf4f559e43410e230c3c.jpg
Pestana Palace Lisboa
May 30, 2024 01:25 PM
950500b1cd5309da74be67dbd8413343.jpg
Black Sheep Lisboa
April 20, 2021 05:03 PM
6d1c278a48666c2e890e4be38342aadd.jpg
Belcanto
April 20, 2021 05:03 PM
bda12dae5448684c7844ec7a235b70d2.jpg
Prado Restaurante
April 20, 2021 05:03 PM
PALACIO_BELMONTE_LX_PT_120619_5203.jpg
Palácio Belmonte
April 20, 2021 05:03 PM
856eb9782ef0337dc51c0881e9b2d339.jpg
Santiago de Alfama
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
FCG.M.0.M3000
Museu Calouste Gulbenkian
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
e21faf91119662804472345dcd9cd60c.jpg
Bairro do Avillez
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
Tram line 28 crossing Lisbon¥s old town city centre in Largos do Porta do Sol.
Tram 28
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
5b7f3e6ecdcdfefd8f84981bdd4afee6.jpg
Alma
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
8c05ab9fcab19e113f7310fb7f012e9b.jpg
BA Wine Bar do Bairro Alto
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
0800e79606b505b4792ee3c913027688.jpg
Le Chat
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
PORTUGUESE GUITAR, CASA_MUSEU DO FADO E DA GUITARRA PORTUGUESA, THE FADO AND PORTUGUESE GUITAR MUSEUM OF LISBON, PORTUGAL, EUROPE
Museu do Fado
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Pestana_Pousada_de_Lisboa_06_©_Pestana_Pousadas_de_Portugal-2.jpg
Pousada de Lisboa
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Side altar, Igreja de S·o Domingos, S·o Domingos Church, construction started in 1399, completion 18th century, in 1954 much of the interior was destroyed in a fire, Lisbon, Lisboa, Portugal, Europe
Church of São Domingos
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
passengers sleeping and working on laptops in Air Zealand premium economy seats
Air Travel News
When Should You Upgrade to Premium Economy? 9 Airlines That Do It Right
May 30, 2024 03:45 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
Ermoupoli,-,Syros,,Greece,-,October,14,,2020,-,Street
Where to Travel Next
How to Get off the Tourist Trail in Greece
May 30, 2024 02:52 PM
 · 
Helen Iatrou
This suite designed by Andre Fu at the Emory Hotel features large gray seating, blond wood walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Stay Here Next
Everyone’s Talking About This New Hotel in London—Here’s Why
May 30, 2024 01:30 PM
 · 
Heidi Mitchell
Martinhal Lisbon Oriente is located 30 minutes outside the city center and has a white exterior with balconies.
Hotels We Love
The 10 Best Hotels in Lisbon
May 30, 2024 11:05 AM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Alaska Airlines plane ascending through the sky with some light clouds
Air Travel News
Flying Economy with Alaska Airlines This Summer? You Might Get a Free Upgrade
May 30, 2024 08:03 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Orange sand desert with rock formations
Outdoor Adventure
This Otherworldy South American Desert is Home to Flamingos, Lunar Landscapes, and Geysers
May 29, 2024 08:59 PM
 · 
Michaela Trimble
Load More