Santiago de Alfama
Lisbon’s oldest district is known for its labyrinth of narrow streets, abundant Fado bars, and numerous historical attractions. Opened in 2015, the Santiago de Alfama is a draw in its own right: It occupies a former 15th-century palace just below São Jorge Castle and offers 19 accommodations with views of the River Tagus or courtyard garden, as well as unique configurations, including interconnecting bedrooms that would be ideal for families. Most combine traditional features such as wood-paneled ceilings and intricate cornices with modern comforts like rainshowers and bespoke linens. The property also has the amenities of a larger hotel, from a spa and meeting space to two restaurants (be sure to linger over petiscos
and Portuguese specialties like oven-roasted cabrito
at Manny’s Bar), yet with so few guests rooms, the staff will always know your name.