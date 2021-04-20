Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Santiago de Alfama

Rua de Santiago 10 a 14, 1100-494 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 394 1616
Santiago de Alfama Lisboa Portugal
Santiago de Alfama Lisboa Portugal
Santiago de Alfama Lisboa Portugal
Santiago de Alfama Lisboa Portugal
Santiago de Alfama Lisboa Portugal
Santiago de Alfama Lisboa Portugal
Santiago de Alfama Lisboa Portugal
Santiago de Alfama Lisboa Portugal

Santiago de Alfama

Lisbon’s oldest district is known for its labyrinth of narrow streets, abundant Fado bars, and numerous historical attractions. Opened in 2015, the Santiago de Alfama is a draw in its own right: It occupies a former 15th-century palace just below São Jorge Castle and offers 19 accommodations with views of the River Tagus or courtyard garden, as well as unique configurations, including interconnecting bedrooms that would be ideal for families. Most combine traditional features such as wood-paneled ceilings and intricate cornices with modern comforts like rainshowers and bespoke linens. The property also has the amenities of a larger hotel, from a spa and meeting space to two restaurants (be sure to linger over petiscos and Portuguese specialties like oven-roasted cabrito at Manny’s Bar), yet with so few guests rooms, the staff will always know your name.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points