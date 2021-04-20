LxFactory
R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 917 354 472
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
LxFactoryIn a tucked away corner of Lisboa, in the no-man’s land between the core of Lisboa and Belem, is the bustling new design and arts district, the cornerstone of which is the LX Factory. Set on movie-set looking ground of an old manufacturing district, the LX Factory is a great place to get away from the more tourist parts and hang out amid the design firms, production studios, restaurants and shops — all having a design-centered focus. Very cool retail and restaurants, even a hotel, all tucked under the constant roar of the off/on ramps to the Big Bridge. It’s a destination place, so don’t do what I did and try to walk there from Barrio Alto on a 98 degree day! The cool thing is they didn’t gloss it up, but kept the place to its core history, with wonderful decay and industrial bones still in place. Two great places to be sure to check out: the 1300 Taberna restaurant, set in beautiful space with factory skylights and extremely nice people and, the Ler Devagar bookstore — which is the store that attracted me to this special place and often cited as one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world. It is set amidst an old printing plant, which like the rest of the area, they left all the old parts in place, so the whole bookstore is built around the old two story printing press, with seats, racks and even a cafe nestled amidst the old printing units, catwalks and folders. So cool. Worth the trip. A lot happenin’ here.
over 6 years ago
Cool Arts Center: LX Factory
Tucked under the highway is Lisbon's version of NYC's Dumbo neighborhood. Old factory buildings now house art galleries, ad agencies, restaurants and shops. Be sure to check out the Ler Devagar bookstore.
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
Markets at LX Factory
Lisbon is a city with markets everywhere; and at LX Factory you can visit two. LX Market is spread in the streets of LX Factory every Sunday, peddling unique pieces, handmade ones, vintage and second hand. And also on Sundays you have LX Rural, where fresh traditional agricultural products are sold.
almost 4 years ago
Cool Shops, Food and Street Art in Lisbon
LX Factory is a really cool spot in Lisbon. Located in an old manufacturing district, LX Factory has been regenerated in recent years as a thriving centre for Lisbon's social scene. Bars, restaurants and shops are dotted around the complex, which also houses one of the biggest (and best) collections of street art in Lisbon. Food-wise, there's a varied selection - from the much-loved and talked about LXeese Cake (which serves more kinds of cheesecake than you could ever imagine) to canteen-style eatery Cantina. Book-lovers should also head to the impressive Ler Devagar, a huge bookstore at the heart of the factory. While there's plenty to see and do on the main strip, don't forget to duck around the back - the car park is filled with an ever-changing collection of street art. There's also a weekly flea market on Sundays, which is great for picking up bargain finds and trinkets to bring home with you.