Chapitô à Mesa

1 Costa do Castelo
| +351 21 887 5077
Romantic Dinner with a View over Lisbon Lisbon Portugal

Sun - Sat 12pm - 6pm, 7pm - 1:30am

Romantic Dinner with a View over Lisbon

Chapitô is a circus school but also a restaurant and a bar. It’s very close to the castle and has fabulous views over the river. It’s ideal for a romantic dinner.

The cuisine is inspired by traditional Portuguese cuisine with a mix of international influences. I had dinner there this week and tried the codfish and I recommend it—but you have to eat it on the terrace, since this menu is different from the one inside the restaurant. You will be stunned with the views from the restaurant. Enjoy this beautiful city over a pleasant dinner.

If you want to have a drink afterward, there is a bar on the lower floor, sometimes featuring live music or theater.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

