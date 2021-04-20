Where are you going?
A Tasca do Chico

R. do Diário de Notícias 39, 1200-141 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 961 339 696
Lisboa Portugal

More info

Sun - Thur 7pm - 2am
Fri 8:30pm - 3am
Sat 7pm - 3am

Listening to Fado in a Tasca

This place is mandatory, especially if you want to hear some fado. Here you can listen to Fado Vadio (sung by nonprofessionals) on Mondays and Wednesdays, hear consecrated artists and potential stars, or hear a regular who just feels like singing a fado accompanied by Portuguese guitar.

Once an old tavern, A Tasca do Chico was restored in 1993; on the walls are paintings, posters, and clippings. Go early, because it can be crowded.

If you like chorizo, ask for “chouriço assado"—basically, this chorizo is on fire. Let the flame disappear and then eat it with some bread.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

