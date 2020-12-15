The Perfect Week in Belize
Collected by Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert
One way to see as much as possible of Belize is with a "rain forest to reef" package. Split your week between adventures in Western Belize's Cayo District and R & R on the North Islands—either Ambergris Caye or Caye Caulker.
Save Place
Front St Caye Caulker, Belize
One of Caye Caulker’s best beach bars is also its friendliest. Set right on the Split—a narrow channel dividing the island’s north and south portions—Caye Caulker’s most social corner invites tourists and...
Save Place
101 Playa Asuncion, Belize
Belize’s top two tourism hot spots, Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, are its two most populous islands, some 21 miles off the coast of Belize City. In San Pedro, Ambergris Caye’s main town, tourists spend their days diving,...
Save Place
San Pedro, Belize
Hol Chan Marine Reserve, located just a few minutes' boat ride from San Pedro, is the place to go for snorkeling in Northern Belize. This small, protected area (Hol Chan means "little channel" in Mayan) is home to part of Belize's barrier reef,...
Save Place
Pescador Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Before I went to Belize, anyone I spoke with who had already been told me that I had to have a meal at Elvi’s Kitchen. What started out as a take-out burger window in 1974 eventually became a sit-down restaurant serving lovingly prepared Caribbean...
Save Place
Beachfront, Barrier Reef Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Blue Water Grill is an open-air restaurant right on the beach in a quieter end of San Pedro. Simple and rustic in its decor, with wood walls and colorful paintings, it’s a space that allows the food to be the star of the show. Breakfast...
Save Place
Coconut Drive, San Pedro, Coconut Dr, San Pedro, Belize
When I was a kid, I visited a place called Mackinac Island. No cars are allowed and most people get where they need to go via their own two feet, a bicycle or one of the many horse-drawn carriages that populate the busier streets along the harbor....
Save Place
Beachfront, Ambergris Caye, Boca del Rio Drive, San Pedro, Belize
This understated beach bar is one of Ambergris Caye’s best-kept secrets that is quickly getting out. Owned by “Wayo from Cayo”, Wayo’s has become my regular hang out spot over the past two years. Wayo and his wife Dee can be found at the bar every...
Save Place
Belize City, Belize
And here we go – down into the deep blue sea, at the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most remarkable underwater kingdoms the world has to offer. I didn't get a change to visit the stalagmites and stalactites deep down...

No visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Barattracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the...

The long trek miles north is definitely worth it for a day at Rojo Beach Bar. This swanky yet casual beach bar is easily one of my favorite spots in Belize and I’m obviously not alone. Rojo has received a lot of international acclaim and was...
Save Place
Beachfront, Buccaneer St, San Pedro, Belize
Good breakfast spots are on the rise in San Pedro, but one of the most beloved places to grab a bite will always be Estel’s Dine by the Sea. Aside from its perfect beachfront location where you can eat with your toes in the sand, the food is...
Save Place
Ambergris Caye, Belize
Rent a golf cart in San Pedro, grab a towel, and head off on a day of adventure. Locals will likely send you to the island's "Secret Beach" when asked where to head for a quiet day on some pristine sand. Bring a map and $10 Belizean ($5 U.S.) to...
Save Place
Freetown Rd, Belize City, Belize
Undoubtedly, one of the most popular dishes in Belize is “Rice and Beans,” usually served with stewed chicken, beef, or pork. Locals pronounce it “rice n beans with stew chicken” and it’s available almost everywhere throughout the country—from...
Save Place
Belize City, Belize
Belize’s liveliest time of the year comes in September, when the entire country celebrates independence for three entire weeks leading up to Sept. 21. The major towns and cities host various events, and a countrywide calendar is published on Sept....
Save Place
San Pedro, Belize
From the first time I set foot on the island of Ambergris Caye, Caramba became my favorite restaurant in San Pedro. And that’s not changed, even ten years later. Rene Reyes, Sr. and his wife Patty have done a remarkable job with the restaurant....

There are a lot of options for PADI and SCUBA certification in Belize because the reef system is so large and the tourism industry that has built up around it is so extensive. However, one of the best options is a stay on Long Caye at Glover’s...

If you’re in San Pedro on a Tuesday or Thursday night, head over to Wahoo’s Lounge on Front Street for the weekly Chicken Drop. It’s definitely one of the most unique experiences you’ll have on your Belize vacation. Place your bets, watch the...
Save Place
West St, San Ignacio, Belize
Pop’s Restaurant is on a side street close to the heart of San Ignacio. Colorful booths and brightly painted walls welcome you in, and the menu focuses on breakfast, served all day. Pop’s feels cozy, the kind of place you want to linger over...

On the banks of the Macal River, at the edge of downtown San Ignacio, you'll find a sprawling Saturday market where everything from shoes and clothing to housewares and fresh produce is for sale. Local people shop for...
Save Place
Xunantunich Rd, Belize
The Cayo District is home to many of Belize’s ancient Maya sites, including one of the largest, Xunantunich. Located atop a ridge near the Mopan River and the Guatemala border, Xunantunich’s "El Castillo," the main pyramid, is certainly the most...
Save Place
Mile 29 Western Hwy, La Democracia, Belize
This zoo in incredible for a few reasons: obviously, primarily for the animals there. Being in Belize, there are jaguars, ocelots, scarlet macaws... everything you wish you could stumble upon when hiking in the rainforest (if only hiking boots...
Save Place
San Ignacio, Belize

Though Belize is replete with Maya sites, including some spectacular archaeological examples that are open to the public, Chan Chich may well be the only hotel in the country that can claim to sit atop a known former Maya site. In the late 1980s,...
Belize
Belize
Cayo Espanto is one of those fantasy vacation spots, the kind that one might think exists only in daydreams. But this private island actually is the stuff of dreams, with powdery sand and private beaches lapped by the clear Caribbean waters,...
