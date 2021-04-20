Pop's Restaurant
West Street
| +501 824-3366
More info
Sun 6am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 10pm
Eat Breakfast at Pop’s RestaurantPop’s Restaurant is on a side street close to the heart of San Ignacio. Colorful booths and brightly painted walls welcome you in, and the menu focuses on breakfast, served all day. Pop’s feels cozy, the kind of place you want to linger over several cups of coffee. Most guests are locals, who rave about the breakfast as being the best in town, but visitors are enthusiastically welcomed. Most meals come with fruit and I thought their fry jacks were the best I had in Belize.
Pop’s is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., every day.