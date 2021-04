Belize City

No visit to Belize would be complete without sampling the national beer, Belikin. Even non-beer drinkers have found Belikin’s light and smooth taste enjoyable, especially on a hot day by the beach. Brewed by the Belize Brewing Company, the family of beers includes Lighthouse Lager, Belikin, Belikin Premium, and Belikin Stout. Belize Brewing Company has expanded to include a lineup of seasonal beers, which have also become quite popular. The most common brew is the flagship Belikin. If you walk into any bar and say, “A beer, please,” you are asking for a regular Belikin. It’s a European-style lager that utilizes Canadian pilsner malt with German hops. It’s full-bodied with a light finish, and, with 4.8% alcohol content, it’s easy drinking. Curious about the Maya temple depicted on the bottle? The iconic image is Altun Ha, one of the most important Maya sites in Belize.