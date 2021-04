Try Rice and Beans with Stew Chicken

Undoubtedly, one of the most popular dishes in Belize is “Rice and Beans,” usually served with stewed chicken, beef, or pork. Locals pronounce it “rice n beans with stew chicken” and it’s available almost everywhere throughout the country—from food stalls to resort restaurants. The signature red color comes from red recado, an achiote-based paste common in Belize and other parts of the Yucatan peninsula.