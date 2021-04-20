Where are you going?
Caramba

San Pedro, Belize
Website
| +501 226-4321
Try Local Cuisine at Caramba Restaurant San Pedro Belize

More info

Thur - Tue 11am - 10pm

Try Local Cuisine at Caramba Restaurant

From the first time I set foot on the island of Ambergris Caye, Caramba became my favorite restaurant in San Pedro. And that’s not changed, even ten years later. Rene Reyes, Sr. and his wife Patty have done a remarkable job with the restaurant. Every season brings something new and exciting – whether it be décor changes, menu enhancements or even new cocktail creations.

The Reyes’ sons Jonathan and Renesito are now involved in day-to-day operations, keeping Caramba one of the long-standing family-owned and operated businesses on the island. Personal recommendations include Conch Fritters (seasonal), Sopa de Lima, Fish Tacos, Pibil Pork Sub and the Coconut Shrimp. Any of the seafood dishes are spectacular – go for the Maya or Tour Guide cooking options.

Be sure to try one of bartender Charlie’s cocktails, like the Strawberry Beerita, King Margarita, or a special mojito. Not a drinker? Caramba has some of the best fruit smoothies on the island.

Closed Wednesdays. Check Foursquare for current specials.
By Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert

