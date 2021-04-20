Xunantunich

Zunantunich ruins

Our day trip from Hopkins, Belize was filled with sights of villages, banana plantations, cities, and a very unique hand cranked car ferry at the Mopan River. At the ferry crossing you can find hand crafts ranging from stiched to carved pieces. The hand carved slate Mayan calendars are beautiful. Craftsmen (and women) carve or more accurately, scrape the reliefs into the slate with old pieces of saw blades. They are slightly polished and colored with shoe polish. Climbing to the top of the pyramids is not for the faint of heart - no guard rails and very steep! Once you are on top you can see all the way to Guatemala with jungle all around. The trip is a full day affair from Hopkins with plenty of photo opportunities. We highly recommend it. Jerry & Cheryl Rowe