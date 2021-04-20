Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Palapa Bar and Grill

Website
Palapa Bar and Grill San Pedro Belize
Palapa Bar and Grill San Pedro Belize
The most chill bar scene in Belize. San Pedro Belize
Beach-side bar San Pedro Belize
Palapa Bar and Grill San Pedro Belize
Palapa Bar and Grill San Pedro Belize
The most chill bar scene in Belize. San Pedro Belize
Beach-side bar San Pedro Belize

Palapa Bar and Grill

No visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Bar attracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the island. On a warm day, eschew the barstools and opt instead to float in inner tubes beside the dock; you can even have cold buckets of Belize’s Belikin beers lowered down to you. In addition to beer and standard cocktails, fun creations like Scotty’s Palapa Punch (three different types of rum, triple sec, mango, pineapple, and a squeeze of lime) offer some island-inspired refreshment. Up in the palapa, recommended items from the menu include sausage dip, pulled pork sandwiches, and the immense half-pound burger. Palapa Bar is 1.5 miles north of town and easily reached by golf cart, taxi, bicycle, or water taxi, which drops you right off at the dock.
By Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Aaron Smith
almost 7 years ago

The most chill bar scene in Belize.

It really doesn't get any more relaxing than having a late afternoon Belikin on the northern shores of Ambergris Caye. You can walk for miles here, and there are plenty of places to stop and rehydrate :) Order the ceviche.
Beth Ann Fennelly
almost 7 years ago

Beach-side bar

I think the proper hydration after yoga is water, green tea, or coconut juice. . . but when I was pedaling my bicycle away from Ak'Bol yoga, the Palapa Bar begged for a visit, and I conceded. There are innertubes in the water for those who wish beers to be lowered down.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points