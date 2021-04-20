Palapa Bar and Grill
Photo courtesy of Palapa Bar and Grill
Palapa Bar and GrillNo visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Bar attracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the island. On a warm day, eschew the barstools and opt instead to float in inner tubes beside the dock; you can even have cold buckets of Belize’s Belikin beers lowered down to you. In addition to beer and standard cocktails, fun creations like Scotty’s Palapa Punch (three different types of rum, triple sec, mango, pineapple, and a squeeze of lime) offer some island-inspired refreshment. Up in the palapa, recommended items from the menu include sausage dip, pulled pork sandwiches, and the immense half-pound burger. Palapa Bar is 1.5 miles north of town and easily reached by golf cart, taxi, bicycle, or water taxi, which drops you right off at the dock.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The most chill bar scene in Belize.
It really doesn't get any more relaxing than having a late afternoon Belikin on the northern shores of Ambergris Caye. You can walk for miles here, and there are plenty of places to stop and rehydrate :) Order the ceviche.
almost 7 years ago
Beach-side bar
I think the proper hydration after yoga is water, green tea, or coconut juice. . . but when I was pedaling my bicycle away from Ak'Bol yoga, the Palapa Bar begged for a visit, and I conceded. There are innertubes in the water for those who wish beers to be lowered down.