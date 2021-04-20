Elvi's Kitchen - San Pedro

Chef Jennie Staines is something of a local celebrity in San Pedro, where she rules the roost at Elvi's Kitchen, a favorite among locals and visitors alike. If you can swing it, stop by for dinner on Friday night, when Chef Jennie and her staff present a Mayan Feast, their way of preserving the culinary hallmarks of Maya culture. Pibil, a pit-roasted pig, is likely to be served; a seafood soup called mechado could also be on the menu. Chef Jennie's life has revolved around food from an early age; her father was a fisherman and her mother (the Elvi for whom the restaurant is named) made and sold tamales. Jennie helped her out, and the seed for a dream was planted. What to order if you show up any other day? Colu Henry recommends the chicken curry—you won't forget it, she promises.