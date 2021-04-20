Wayo's Beachside Beernet
Beachfront, Ambergris Caye, Boca del Rio Drive, San Pedro, Belize
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am
Chill with the Locals at Wayo's BarThis understated beach bar is one of Ambergris Caye’s best-kept secrets that is quickly getting out. Owned by “Wayo from Cayo”, Wayo’s has become my regular hang out spot over the past two years. Wayo and his wife Dee can be found at the bar every day, often sharing a drink with many of the regulars. They've developed longstanding relationships with countless locals and a number of tourists, many of whom come back every few months to see Wayo and the crew.
The main bartenders, Ruby and Archie, will not only serve up some great drinks, they are a wealth of information on what to do and see in San Pedro. You’d be hard put to find a more chill spot to relax right on the beach. Be sure to try a local specialty — the Michelada. Made with beer and a mix of spices, this is Belize’s version of the Bloody Mary and the best cure for a hangover!
Open daily, 10am to midnight.