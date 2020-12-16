The Perfect Day in Seattle

Keep it local when you only have 24 hours in the Emerald City. A trip (by monorail, of course) out to the site of the 1962 World's Fair will get you access to the magnificent Space Needle, a walk past the Chihuly Garden and Glass, and the rest of the morning to dawdle at the Museum of Pop Culture. Back into the city center, head to Pike Place Market to find some food, walk around the admire the fish and flowers and goods on sale, then walk up First Avenue to the Seattle Art Museum. A cocktail, a knock-out dinner, and you've spent your time in Seattle wisely.