The Perfect Day in Seattle

Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Keep it local when you only have 24 hours in the Emerald City. A trip (by monorail, of course) out to the site of the 1962 World's Fair will get you access to the magnificent Space Needle, a walk past the Chihuly Garden and Glass, and the rest of the morning to dawdle at the Museum of Pop Culture. Back into the city center, head to Pike Place Market to find some food, walk around the admire the fish and flowers and goods on sale, then walk up First Avenue to the Seattle Art Museum. A cocktail, a knock-out dinner, and you've spent your time in Seattle wisely.
Seattle Monorail

370 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Built as a people mover for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Seattle Monorail is a surprisingly popular attraction, especially given that it’s not very practical. It goes from downtown to the Seattle Center and back, and that’s it. The ride is...
Chihuly Garden and Glass

305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
Space Needle

400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Far and away Seattle's most iconic structure, this U.F.O saucer on a stick is an Atomic Age baby—it only dates back to the 1962 World's Fair. A 41-second elevator still whisks guests to the observation deck, which really ladles on the natural...
Museum of Pop Culture

325 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This sheet-metal fever dream by architect Frank Gehry is like a rock-and-roll Guggenheim, home to interactive exhibits that span music, sci-fi, fantasy, animation, video games, and other scrambled bits of modern life. A hands-on studio lets kids...
Pike Place Market

85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
Post Alley Gum Wall

1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
Starbucks

1912 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
For many Seattle visitors, the original Starbucks is a Pike Place Market highlight. If you're a Starbucks devotee, take a quick peek inside to get a glimpse of history. The line will likely snake out the door and down the block, so if you don't...
Seattle Waterfront

1407 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle’s waterfront is a paradise for walkers, cyclists and anyone who wants to relax at a sidewalk café and do a little people-watching. Enjoy a drink or coffee and watch cruise ships and local ferries come and go. If you're lucky, you might...
Elliott Bay Book Company

1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
Ivar's Acres of Clams

1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Yes, you read that right... "Keep clam" is the motto at Ivar's famous Seattle seafood restaurants. Ivar's has plenty of locations around town, from the casual fish-and-chip stands to the fancier waterfront Acres of Clams and Salmon House, but all...
Sitka and Spruce

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
You’ll want to arrive early at Sitka & Spruce to allow time for browsing the other shops inside Melrose Market: Calf and Kid’s artisanal cheeses, Rain Shadow Meats’ sausages and steaks, Glasswing’s home decor, and...
