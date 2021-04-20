Post Alley Gum Wall

AFAR made me want to see this!

I first saw a photo of the gum wall at Post Alley on AFAR. If I remember correctly it was from one of the photo contests. I thought it was unique and just the kind of random and quirky thing I love finding on trips. So I saved it for a future visit and when my boyfriend and I decided on a Seattle weekend getaway I made sure we saw this. It makes for a great story and a pretty good background for a photo but I have to say, it's really gross when you think about it. I was super careful not to touch anything else when I stuck my gum on the wall to add to it!