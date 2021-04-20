Seattle Monorail
370 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
| +1 206-905-2620
More info
Sat, Sun 8:30am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 11pm
Traveling Like It's 1962Built as a people mover for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Seattle Monorail is a surprisingly popular attraction, especially given that it’s not very practical. It goes from downtown to the Seattle Center and back, and that’s it. The ride is short—just a couple of minutes—but if you’re staying downtown, it’s an easy way to get to places like the Space Needle, the EMP and Sci-Fi museums, the Pacific Science Center, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and Key Arena. Its midcentury-futuristic design is charming, and the view of downtown from above is unique. The monorail is wheelchair accessible (by elevator at Westlake and by ramp at Seattle Center), and reduced fares are available for children, seniors, and U.S. military members.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Seattle Monorail
Built as a people mover for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, this popular attraction runs from downtown to the Seattle Center and back. The ride is just a couple of minutes, but it’s an easy and fun way to get to the Seattle Center, which is home to the Space Needle, EMP Museum, Pacific Science Center, Chihuly Garden and Glass and more. The monorail’s quasi-Jetsons, '60s-futuristic design is charming and the view of downtown Seattle from above is unique.