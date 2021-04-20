Where are you going?
Seattle Monorail

370 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Website
| +1 206-905-2620
Sat, Sun 8:30am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 11pm

Traveling Like It's 1962

Built as a people mover for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, the Seattle Monorail is a surprisingly popular attraction, especially given that it’s not very practical. It goes from downtown to the Seattle Center and back, and that’s it. The ride is short—just a couple of minutes—but if you’re staying downtown, it’s an easy way to get to places like the Space Needle, the EMP and Sci-Fi museums, the Pacific Science Center, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and Key Arena. Its midcentury-futuristic design is charming, and the view of downtown from above is unique. The monorail is wheelchair accessible (by elevator at Westlake and by ramp at Seattle Center), and reduced fares are available for children, seniors, and U.S. military members.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

