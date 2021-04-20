Sitka and Spruce 1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA

More info Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm Sun, Mon 5pm - 9pm Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2pm Tue - Thur 5pm - 10pm Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

Sip & Share at Sitka & Spruce You’ll want to arrive early at Sitka & Spruce to allow time for browsing the other shops inside Melrose Market: Calf and Kid’s artisanal cheeses, Rain Shadow Meats’ sausages and steaks, Glasswing’s home decor, and Marigold & Mint’s fresh flowers. At Sitka & Spruce, chef Matthew Dillon features a rotating menu of hyper-local Northwest cuisine in shareable small plates and mains. The artfully arranged charcuterie platter is a must-try, and don’t skip the bread — the Columbia City sourdough loaf with whipped butter is a local favorite. Just want a snack? Try Bar Ferd’nand next door, also co-owned by Dillon, for a glass of wine and simple bar snacks, or take home a bottle.