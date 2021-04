Sitka and Spruce

A dash of London style; hints of Scandinavia; a generous dollop of Seattle cool: Sitka & Spruce brims with gastronomic oeuvres that demonstrate that good things happen when fresh, high-quality ingredients intersect with meticulous preparation. Sitka & Spruce is the crux of the Matt Dillon empire. There are many culinary empires in Seattle (see e.g., Tom Douglas) but Mr. Dillon’s might be the most apropos to Seattle. Each vegetable-centric dish is beautifully plated to showcase the local products. Radishes with whipped butter and trout roe; fermented celery and cabbage; roasted beets with elderberries; heirloom tomatoes and eggplants; lemon cucumbers with chèvre and aleppo chili: Mr. Dillon should be given considerable credit for helping me to enjoy and even appreciate vegetables I have long sought to avoid. (Perhaps this talent is from whence his James Beard Award stems.) Sitka & Spruce made me think of Denmark. There are paralleling philosophies on sourcing and preparation. The food at Sitka & Spruce is clean and fresh and simple; meant to be shared, although you might be very well tempted to not.