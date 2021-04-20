Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ivar's Acres of Clams

1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Website
| +1 206-624-6852
Keep Clam and Carry On Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Keep Clam and Carry On

Yes, you read that right... "Keep clam" is the motto at Ivar's famous Seattle seafood restaurants. Ivar's has plenty of locations around town, from the casual fish-and-chip stands to the fancier waterfront Acres of Clams and Salmon House, but all of them serve up piping-hot fried fish and chips, a classic Seattle dish. (Salmon would be the most Northwestern choice, but we like the halibut best.) For maximum local flavor, head to the Pier 54 walk-up bar for your chowder or shrimp cocktail, then feed leftover French fries to the grateful seagulls hanging around and begging.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points