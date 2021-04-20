To Market, to Market!

While, some might view Seattle’s Pike Place Market as a typical tourist stop that can easily be glazed over, it’s definitely worth a closer look. Join the masses and wind your way through the popular fresh seafood shops, vibrant produce stands, and stalls of local handcrafted products. For a less congested and more unique experience, take a detour downstairs to find a variety of quirky specialty shops that are a nod to collectors and the days of the Market past. For lunch, head back up onto Pike Street to Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, where you can overlook the cheesemaking process while nibbling on some of their "'World’s Best' Mac and Cheese." Or for an international flavor, swing by DeLaurenti to order from their Italian café, or browse their well stock shelves of delectable European and specialty food and wine products. Lastly, be sure to do as most Seattleites do, and pick up a bountiful bouquet of fresh flowers for a steal. If you’re looking for entertainment, make your Market trip an evening affair and catch dinner and a show at the Can-Can. This underground venue features live music, variety shows, cabaret, a little bit of burlesque, comedy, and the notable Can-Can Castaways dance troupe. Go online to explore what lively entertainment they have lined up on any given night. While you can purchase tickets at the door, shows regularly sell out, so it is recommended that you order in advance through their website to guarantee a seat.