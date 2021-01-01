The Best Things to Do in Dublin
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Its pubs are the stuff of legends—with traditional music, frothy pints of Guinness, stained glass, and taxidermy—but there's plenty to do in Dublin before that first pint. Fascinating museums, big and small, lush parks, and historical sites add to Dublin's deep charms.
Save Place
CHQ, Custom House Quay, North Dock, Dublin, D01 T6K4, Ireland
The island of Ireland has a history of emigration—a million people emigrated during famine times, and today on the U.S. census, 40 million people claim Irish roots;worldwide, the figure is around 70 million. EPIC is the world's first digital...
Save Place
College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Pass through the iconic arched doorway at College Green and enter the elegant quads, handsome architecture and verdant lawns of Trinity College, one of Ireland's most prestigious universities. Among its many attributes is the atmospheric...
Save Place
St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland
St Stephen's Green is a welcome spot of calm and green set in a Georgian square in the centre of Dublin. At around 20 acres, it's large enough to feel you have escaped the bustle, but not so large that you can't easily return to the fray once you...
Save Place
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
Arriving in Dublin on the morning of St. Patrick's Day is like experiencing the calm before the storm. The cobblestone streets of Temple Bar are quiet and nearly empty, and bicyclists can cycle through the narrow streets with ease. This is the...
Save Place
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
Save Place
15 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland
If big museums aren’t your thing, but you’d like to get a flavor of the story of Dublin, drop into the Little Museum on St. Stephen’s Green, which is full of quirky memorabilia from times past in the city, all donated by the...
Save Place
Dublin Castle, Dublin 2, Ireland
Anyone with an interest in the written word should visit this gallery set on the grounds of Dublin Castle. The library contains one of Europe's most important collections of manuscripts, assembled by a keen-eyed collector during the 20th century....
Save Place
Custom House Quay, North Dock, Dublin 1, D01 V9X5, Ireland
When in Dublin city center, it's hard to miss the Jeanie Johnston tall ship tied to a quay on the River Liffey. The ship you see is actually a replica of a ship that transported emigrants to Canada during the Great Famine, taking a total of 2,500...
Save Place
Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Military Rd, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
The Irish Museum of Modern Art is located in Kilmainham, just a short trip out of Dublin's City Center on the Luas. Housed in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the building and its grounds are vast. The grounds are littered with contemporary public...
Save Place
Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
The National Museum of Ireland is free to enter and is spread across four sites in Dublin, covering archaeology, decorative arts and history, country life, and natural history. The archaeology museum is in an imposing building of columns, vaulted...
Save Place
Explore Ireland's rich archaeological legacy, starting with the Megalithic period and moving through the Viking and Medieval eras, with eye-catching artifacts like the Tara Brooch, Cross of Cong, Ardagh Chalice and a glistening collection of...
Save Place
Dame St, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Dublin Castle has played a key role in Ireland's history ever since it was founded by the Normans in the twelfth century, on the site of the original Viking harbor known as Black Pool. ("Dubhlinn" in Irish, this is where the city gets its name.)...
Save Place
Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
Just down the road from its more popular neighbor, the National Gallery of Ireland, the NLE has interesting shows and fewer crowds. I recently saw an exhibition on Yeats and one on the 1913 Dublin Lockout. Even if you only have a short time, this...
Save Place
1 Dame Ct, Dublin, D02 TW84, Ireland
Dublin is unsurprisingly awash with watering holes where you can nurse a pint or two. Many of the city's landmark pubs are highly decorative Victorian affairs with acres of brass, etched glass, wood paneling and cozy snugs, or private nooks....
Save Place
11-13 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 C653, Ireland
About twelve years ago I lived in Dublin, where I studied literature at Trinity College. The reading lists were long, and as such, I had a lot of time to read books over cups of tea and pints of cider. One of my favorite places to grab a bite was...
Save Place
Originally opened to promote Irish design around the world, the Kilkenny Design Shop continues to champion traditionally inspired goods. Expect to find glass, knitwear, blankets, pottery, jewelry and clothing from Irish designers.
Save Place
41 Drury St, Dublin 2, Ireland
One of a number of new boutiques popping up across the city that celebrate the resurgence of Ireland's rich design heritage. Come here for stylish souvenirs from a new generation of artisans who are reinterpreting old techniques, and choose from a...
Save Place
Dedicated to a minority faith—the Church of Ireland—this landmark cathedral was founded around 1038 by Donat, Dublin's first bishop, and Sitric, the Norse King of Dublin. Seek out its most famous treasure in the nave, the tomb of Anglo-Norman...
Save Place
4 Main Street, Howth Apt, Howth, Dublin, Co. Dublin, D13 H2Y0, Ireland
What a safe and easy way to escape the city! From Dublin's Connelly Street, you can be there in 20 minutes using the DART. It's quick, easy and safe. I decided to venture out to this fishing village and I was not disappointed! Great down time,...
Save Place
Richmond Row, Saint Kevin's, Dublin, Ireland
Buy an affordable three-day pass for Dublin's phenomenally successful bike-sharing scheme and freewheel your way around the center of the city. The tranquil bike path that skirts the north bank of the Grand Canal from Portobello Bridge down to the...
Save Place
59 William St S, Dublin 2, Ireland
The handsome former Georgian townhouse of Lord Powerscourt puts an altogether more interesting spin on the notion of a shopping center. There are boutiques, antique shops, galleries, cafés and restaurants all under its beautifully stuccoed...
Save Place
88-95 Grafton Street, Dublin 2, D02 VF65, Ireland
Browse envy-inducing international brands from Céline to Christian Louboutin at Dublin's swankiest department store. It is from the same stable as Selfridges in London and has beauty products, accessories, clothing, housewares, food and two cafés...
Save Place
UCD Newman House, 86 St Stephen's Green, Saint Kevin's, Dublin, 2, Ireland
Wander through the historic rooms of Newman House on Dublin's St. Stephen's Green to explore the art of Irish literature through a series of thoughtful exhibitions in the Museum of Literature Ireland, or MoLI. The first gallery covers the founding...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer