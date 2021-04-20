Where are you going?
Jeanie Johnston Tall Ship & Famine Museum

Custom House Quay, North Dock, Dublin 1, D01 V9X5, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 473 0111
Discover What Life was Like Aboard the Jeanie Johnston Dublin Ireland
Sun - Sat 11am - 4pm

When in Dublin city center, it's hard to miss the Jeanie Johnston tall ship tied to a quay on the River Liffey. The ship you see is actually a replica of a ship that transported emigrants to Canada during the Great Famine, taking a total of 2,500 people over the Atlantic between the years 1848 to 1855, a period when a million people left Ireland and another million died of starvation. A guided tour above and below decks on the ship tells stories of the ship and some of those who traveled on her, enduring harsh conditions during voyages which could take up to six weeks.
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

Diana Smith
almost 6 years ago

One of Dublin’s most popular attractions, this replica of the Jeanie Johnston ship gives visitors an idea of the travel conditions for Irish emigrants making the voyage to North America. The original Jeanie Johnston made 16 journeys to North America from 1848-1855 during the Great Famine, successfully transporting over 2,500 emigrants. Tours last approximately 50 minutes and tickets can be purchased in advance online.
AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

The Jeanie Johnston moored along the Liffey River on a beautiful afternoon in Dublin, Ireland.

