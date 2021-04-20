Jeanie Johnston Tall Ship & Famine Museum Custom House Quay, North Dock, Dublin 1, D01 V9X5, Ireland

Sun - Sat 11am - 4pm

Jeanie Johnston Tall Ship When in Dublin city center, it's hard to miss the Jeanie Johnston tall ship tied to a quay on the River Liffey. The ship you see is actually a replica of a ship that transported emigrants to Canada during the Great Famine, taking a total of 2,500 people over the Atlantic between the years 1848 to 1855, a period when a million people left Ireland and another million died of starvation. A guided tour above and below decks on the ship tells stories of the ship and some of those who traveled on her, enduring harsh conditions during voyages which could take up to six weeks.