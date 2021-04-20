Christ Church Cathedral
Christchurch Pl, Wood Quay, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
| +353 1 677 8099
Sun 12:30pm - 2:30pm, 4:30pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 7pm
Dublin's oldest buildingFounded in 1028 and built overlooking a Viking settlement, this incredible cathedral is nearly 1,000 years old and is Dublin's oldest building. The 12th century crypt is one of the largest in Ireland or Britain and here you can check out the treasures of Christ Church exhibition, with its fascinating manuscripts and artefacts. There are also 16th Century costumes from the historical series The Tudors on display here and there are audio tours of the cathedral. Pop over to nearby St Patrick's Cathedral to complete the experience.
Christ Church Cathedral is one of Dublin's oldest buildings, and it is a popular venue to host many high profile concerts throughout the year.