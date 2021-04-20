Where are you going?
Christ Church Cathedral

Christchurch Pl, Wood Quay, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 677 8099
Christ Church Cathedral Dublin Ireland
Christ Church Cathedral Dublin Ireland

More info

Sun 12:30pm - 2:30pm, 4:30pm - 7pm
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 7pm

Dublin's oldest building

Founded in 1028 and built overlooking a Viking settlement, this incredible cathedral is nearly 1,000 years old and is Dublin's oldest building. The 12th century crypt is one of the largest in Ireland or Britain and here you can check out the treasures of Christ Church exhibition, with its fascinating manuscripts and artefacts. There are also 16th Century costumes from the historical series The Tudors on display here and there are audio tours of the cathedral. Pop over to nearby St Patrick's Cathedral to complete the experience.
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Christ Church Cathedral

Christ Church Cathedral is one of Dublin's oldest buildings, and it is a popular venue to host many high profile concerts throughout the year.

