St Stephen's Green St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland

Photo by Nick Rowlands

Taking a Breather at St Stephen's Green St Stephen's Green is a welcome spot of calm and green set in a Georgian square in the centre of Dublin. At around 20 acres, it's large enough to feel you have escaped the bustle, but not so large that you can't easily return to the fray once you are ready. There are formal manicured lawns and gardens in the middle, a large lake to the north - good for swan-watching - a bandstand and play area, and plenty of benches and other picnic spots. St Stephen's is probably not the sort of place you'd deliberately set out to visit, but chances are good you'll end up there anyway: it's just off Grafton Street (one of the main shopping streets), and near other attractions dotted around what is known as Georgian Dublin, such as Merrion Square and Leinster House (the seat of Irish parliament).