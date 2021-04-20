St Stephen's Green
St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland
+353 1 475 7816
Photo by Nick Rowlands
Taking a Breather at St Stephen's GreenSt Stephen's Green is a welcome spot of calm and green set in a Georgian square in the centre of Dublin. At around 20 acres, it's large enough to feel you have escaped the bustle, but not so large that you can't easily return to the fray once you are ready. There are formal manicured lawns and gardens in the middle, a large lake to the north - good for swan-watching - a bandstand and play area, and plenty of benches and other picnic spots. St Stephen's is probably not the sort of place you'd deliberately set out to visit, but chances are good you'll end up there anyway: it's just off Grafton Street (one of the main shopping streets), and near other attractions dotted around what is known as Georgian Dublin, such as Merrion Square and Leinster House (the seat of Irish parliament).
over 6 years ago
Ireland's Literary Greats in Saint Stephen's Gren
Literature enthusiasts should make a point of walking through Saint Stephen's Green. Statues and memorials to Ireland's numerous literary giants including Joyce, Yeats and others. And the park itself is lush, lovely and peaceful. A great place for an afternoon walk with a hot coffee. Bring an umbrella. Pictured above: Commemorative statue for W.B. Yeats.
over 5 years ago
St. Stephen's Green
Heading into Dublin for a self-guided walking tour? Make sure to stop by St. Stephen's Green a Victorian public park since 1880.
almost 7 years ago
St. Stephen's Green
Wonderful park to visit in Dublin. With a warm coffee in hand, walk these grounds, observe locals enjoying their city, and see the beautiful vegetation the park has to offer.
almost 7 years ago
A Walk In The Park
A stroll threw St. Stephen's Green is a must for a visit to Dublin. Enjoy all the green space. It's perfect for a meet up amongst friends, having that perfect picnic, enjoying the ducks & swans that call this place home, admiring all of the history & to enjoy the Gregorian Architecture is plentiful in this part of town. A lovely spot to be one with nature in the heart of the city!