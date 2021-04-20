Where are you going?
EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

CHQ, Custom House Quay, North Dock, Dublin, D01 T6K4, Ireland
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

The island of Ireland has a history of emigration—a million people emigrated during famine times, and today on the U.S. census, 40 million people claim Irish roots; worldwide, the figure is around 70 million. EPIC is the world's first digital museum where, through a series of interactive exhibits, you learn the stories of the Irish around the world, and learn about their input and influence on everything from art, culture and music to sports, science, and even politics (22 U.S. presidents have claimed Irish roots). The museum is self-guided so you can spend as much time as you like in each section. A separate genealogy service at the end helps those tracing their Irish roots. The museum's setting in the vaults of Dublin's old dockside warehouse at CHQ adds to the experience.
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

