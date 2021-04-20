The Temple Bar 47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland

St. Patrick's Day in Dublin Arriving in Dublin on the morning of St. Patrick's Day is like experiencing the calm before the storm. The cobblestone streets of Temple Bar are quiet and nearly empty, and bicyclists can cycle through the narrow streets with ease. This is the time to have breakfast while devising a plan: Do you want to find a place near the parade route? Should you claim a table at a pub? We filled up on eggs and coffee at Elephant and Castle in Temple Bar, and then saw the end of the parade. By noon, streets were clogged with people from all over the world -- singing in the streets, painting shamrocks on strangers' faces -- and pubs rang out with traditional Irish songs. Don't be shy if you don't know the lyrics, since there's a good chance you'll hear the songs again. Have a Guinness (or two) and join in!