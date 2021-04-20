The Temple Bar
St. Patrick's Day in DublinArriving in Dublin on the morning of St. Patrick's Day is like experiencing the calm before the storm. The cobblestone streets of Temple Bar are quiet and nearly empty, and bicyclists can cycle through the narrow streets with ease. This is the time to have breakfast while devising a plan: Do you want to find a place near the parade route? Should you claim a table at a pub? We filled up on eggs and coffee at Elephant and Castle in Temple Bar, and then saw the end of the parade. By noon, streets were clogged with people from all over the world -- singing in the streets, painting shamrocks on strangers' faces -- and pubs rang out with traditional Irish songs. Don't be shy if you don't know the lyrics, since there's a good chance you'll hear the songs again. Have a Guinness (or two) and join in!
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Explore the Night in the Temple Bar Neighborhood
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest of us have to settle for passing through. There are plenty of bars, pubs, and restaurants to explore in Temple Bar. Temple Bar is an experience—a love it or hate it sort of place—and personally, I love it. If you enjoy a bit of late night music and want to stay up strolling the cobblestones, this is the place for you.
almost 7 years ago
Temple Bar
Temple Bar is Dublin's cultural center and it is popular with tourists. The Temple Bar Pub is one of the most popular bars in the area that is densely populated with bars, clubs and live performances.
almost 7 years ago
No Judgement Dublin
On the way out of the Temple Bar neighborhood, a place where one can feel quite unfashionable, this sign was spotted. A perfect reminder to keep an open mind.
almost 7 years ago
More Than Pints
On a crisp Saturday afternoon in Dublin's Temple Bar district, I surveyed the weekly food market and its wide array of produce, prepared treats, and people. I sipped hot apple cider, bit into a chocolate hazelnut crepe, and chatted with a farmer about the already budding daffodils. They also have night markets!
almost 7 years ago
Saturday night at Temple Bar
A Temple Bar crawl is practically a rite of passage in Dublin, Ireland. My travel buddy and chose The Oliver St. John Gogarty, The Auld Dubliner, The Temple Bar (of course,) and The Quays Bar. AKA the pubs pictured on the touristy postcard I bought when we arrived in Dublin. I had the foresight to record our drink history on the back for posterity. And even remembered to post it the next day.
You'll encounter plenty of gawking tourists and hen and stag parties, still the experience is one of my favorite memories of Dublin.
The drinks:
Temple Bar - 2 Carlsbergers
Oliver St James - 2 Cashel Ciders
Auld Dubliner - 2 Harps
The Quay Bar - 2 Guinness
Tip! Ladies, take the time to stop and use the restroom if you need to go. Don't end up like us, drunkenly wandering an unknown city with a train to catch, searching for a very very necessary public restroom!