Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Howth Village

4 Main Street, Howth Apt, Howth, Dublin, Co. Dublin, D13 H2Y0, Ireland
+353 87 647 5698
Howth, Ireland Dublin Ireland
Howth Village Dublin Ireland
Howth, Ireland Dublin Ireland
Howth Village Dublin Ireland

Howth, Ireland

What a safe and easy way to escape the city! From Dublin's Connelly Street, you can be there in 20 minutes using the DART. It's quick, easy and safe. I decided to venture out to this fishing village and I was not disappointed! Great down time, stunning views (great change from looking at all the city buildings) friendly folks and out of this world dining!!! Seafood is definitely the order of the day but I can't guarantee that it was caught from off the nearby pier!
By Jenita Dyer

More Recommendations

Aoife O Riordain
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

Howth Village

The gentle arc of Dublin Bay is home to some well-heeled and quaint seaside suburbs. At the northern tip of the bay is the fishing village of Howth, where you can walk along the pier or take a bracing hike around Howth Head. Stroll along the pebble beach of chichi Killiney, a neighborhood on the bay's south side. Try to guess which of the opulent mansions on the hill belongs to U2 front man, Bono.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points