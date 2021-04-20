Howth Village
4 Main Street, Howth Apt, Howth, Dublin, Co. Dublin, D13 H2Y0, Ireland
+353 87 647 5698
Howth, IrelandWhat a safe and easy way to escape the city! From Dublin's Connelly Street, you can be there in 20 minutes using the DART. It's quick, easy and safe. I decided to venture out to this fishing village and I was not disappointed! Great down time, stunning views (great change from looking at all the city buildings) friendly folks and out of this world dining!!! Seafood is definitely the order of the day but I can't guarantee that it was caught from off the nearby pier!
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Howth Village
The gentle arc of Dublin Bay is home to some well-heeled and quaint seaside suburbs. At the northern tip of the bay is the fishing village of Howth, where you can walk along the pier or take a bracing hike around Howth Head. Stroll along the pebble beach of chichi Killiney, a neighborhood on the bay's south side. Try to guess which of the opulent mansions on the hill belongs to U2 front man, Bono.