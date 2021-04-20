Howth Village 4 Main Street, Howth Apt, Howth, Dublin, Co. Dublin, D13 H2Y0, Ireland

Howth, Ireland What a safe and easy way to escape the city! From Dublin's Connelly Street, you can be there in 20 minutes using the DART. It's quick, easy and safe. I decided to venture out to this fishing village and I was not disappointed! Great down time, stunning views (great change from looking at all the city buildings) friendly folks and out of this world dining!!! Seafood is definitely the order of the day but I can't guarantee that it was caught from off the nearby pier!

