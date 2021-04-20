An Education at The Guinness Storehouse: How to pour the perfect Guinness

At the Guinness Storehouse they are passionate about their product. It's certain they want you leaving with a great knowledge and appreciation for Guinness than when you arrived. From the educational videos about all the walks of life that Guinness has positively touched to the pouring of your own Guinness, you'll leave loving the experience even if you're not a fan of Ireland's most famous beer. But along with the perfect pour there's also a proper way to drink it. It's much harder that just taking a swig like you'd do of Budweiser. Guinness must be savoured and to do it properly you must sip beneath the foam ensuring that the same amount of foam is left over at the end of your drinking experience as there was at the beginning. Bottoms up! Here’s how to pour the perfect pint: 1. Hold the Guinness glass at 45˚ angle to the tap. Pull down on the tap allowing the liquid to glide along the side of the glass and pooling at the bottom. 2. Stop when the liquid (not the foam) has reached the bottom of the harp on the Guinness glass. Let the glass sit for 2 minutes until the liquid turns black. This is actually a beautiful process to watch as the brown bubbles rise from the bottom and dissipate into snowy white foam. 3. After the liquid has became a solid blackish colour take the glass and hold it directly beneath the tap. Fill the rest of the way until the foam reaches the threshold of the rim of the glass. Voila! You have a perfectly poured Guinness.