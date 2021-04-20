The Best Restaurants in Johannesburg

16 High Road

On the first Friday of each month, a quaint gathering of people at the Backyard Pop-Up Bar send their taste buds on an exquisite food & drink journey with adventurous meals from Prep’ed by Sasha, like the Lou Mei Short Ribs (master stack braised short rib with salted watermelon & chili cucumber Jar) or the ‘Crisp’, a bloody beetroot flat bread with Chevin cheese, sun ripened tomato & watercress. The drinks on offer are brewed up by Molecular Bar & include unique takes on classics like the Pina Colada & some delicious hand-brewed and bottled offerings like the very refreshing Paloma which is a mix of delightful summery fruit flavours and blanco tequilla. There are non-alcoholic options as well. My favourite was the cold brewed coffee. This surprising drink is brewed in cold water for 21 hours which does something magical to the brew, and results in some amazing tastes that develop after the first sip goes down. The blend of chilled, live music with the delicious food and the craft drinks, makes for a great way to ease into the weekend without rowdy pub patrons or smoke-filled clubs with overly loud music. The Backyard Pop-Up bar comes as a spin-off of the very successful Ice Cream Sundays which takes place at the same venue on the last Sunday of each month. Each month the food & drink offerings will change based on what’s trending overseas. My only wish is that their Heavenly version of the Crack Pie from the Momofuku Milk Bar in the States stays on the menu next time!