The Best Restaurants in Johannesburg

70 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Breakfasts are little godsends after a big night out, and Post at 70 Juta Street in Braamfontein is just the place to revitalise after a big night out and before working on your weekend party habits again. The Big Bomber is a drink combination of condensed milk and Espresso topped with cream and will definitely jumpstart your hungover ass back to reality, while the devine French toast with bacon topped with Fig preserve will fuel your tank for another round of weekend madness. The cozy corner spot has a well rounded menu which prides itself on using all locally produced, organic ingredients. Order something delicious and watch the world go by from the window counter seat or enjoy the cool breeze in the courtyard outside You’d be doing yourself a disfavour by not trying out something from this little spot! post is open all week from 8:30am, except Sunday when they are closed.
9 6th St, La Rochelle, Johannesburg, 2190, South Africa
Parreirinha is a favourite amongst Portuguese South Africans living in Johannesburg and serves some of the best seafood around! A small, former jail is the home of the restaurant, which makes use of one of the jail cells as one of the dining rooms. As you walk into the restaurant you’re welcomed with a tavern like ambiance and entering the court yard you’re treated to a sea of neck ties hanging from the rafters... remnants of an old tradition that required patrons to leave their ties behind. The tradition no longer applies these days as there’s simply no more space, but if you feel like you want to leave a tie behind as a sign that you’d been there, then they’ll gladly take it off your neck! The food at Parreirinha is quite simply amazing! Heck, even the Protuguese bread rolls are divine! On this occasion I shared a Seafood kebab, meant for one, with my friend and we were both definitely full as the last scraps made their way into our bellies. If you’re stuck on something to choose, I’d highly recommend something with prawn. The prawns are great! If you’re not looking for a meal, you can always take up a spot at the bar and enjoy the drinks on offer.
16 High Road
On the first Friday of each month, a quaint gathering of people at the Backyard Pop-Up Bar send their taste buds on an exquisite food & drink journey with adventurous meals from Prep’ed by Sasha, like the Lou Mei Short Ribs (master stack braised short rib with salted watermelon & chili cucumber Jar) or the ‘Crisp’, a bloody beetroot flat bread with Chevin cheese, sun ripened tomato & watercress. The drinks on offer are brewed up by Molecular Bar & include unique takes on classics like the Pina Colada & some delicious hand-brewed and bottled offerings like the very refreshing Paloma which is a mix of delightful summery fruit flavours and blanco tequilla. There are non-alcoholic options as well. My favourite was the cold brewed coffee. This surprising drink is brewed in cold water for 21 hours which does something magical to the brew, and results in some amazing tastes that develop after the first sip goes down. The blend of chilled, live music with the delicious food and the craft drinks, makes for a great way to ease into the weekend without rowdy pub patrons or smoke-filled clubs with overly loud music. The Backyard Pop-Up bar comes as a spin-off of the very successful Ice Cream Sundays which takes place at the same venue on the last Sunday of each month. Each month the food & drink offerings will change based on what’s trending overseas. My only wish is that their Heavenly version of the Crack Pie from the Momofuku Milk Bar in the States stays on the menu next time!
280 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Johannesburg is home to a good variety of people and cultures from all across Africa. Some of the more prominent culture clubs in town are Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Angolans and Ethiopians who all bring a little bit of their traditions and stylings into their businesses in Johannesburg. If you’re looking for a good African meal, Little Addis Café aka Kassa’s Kitchen in the Maboneng Precinct is a great place to go! Run by the very friendly Kassa, this homely, venue is watched over by a large portrait of the most prominent Ethiopian leader, Haile Selassie. If you can’t find place inside, there’s always a nice spot in the shade on a sunny afternoon on the sidewalk, I had the veggie and meat combo which was served with traditional injera (Ethiopian flatbread). Using your hand to eat is the only way to do the traditional meal justice!
The Carnivore is a long time favourite for locals and tourists alike who want to have a good buffet of game meat. There’s Giraffe, Crocodile, Imapala, Kudu, Springbok, amongst other traditional and more western dishes on the menu and all are very tasty! The restaurant works on a stop-go basis with servers coming to your table with large skewers of sizzling meat, straight off the grill, and only ceasing when the stop sign is displayed. However if red meat isn’t your thing, there are vegetarian and fish dishes available. The decor really makes you feel like you’re in the deepest, darkest reaches of Africa, even though you’re just a stone’s throw away from civilization!
44 Stanley Ave, Milpark, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa
One of the best ideas to ever come my way is the notion of the Breakfast Duo from Salvation Café at 44 Stanley. It’s meant to be for those people who can’t choose between all the awesome options available to them on the menu. Like me. So order locked in, I was extremely impressed with what arrived on my table: A seasonal fruit salad atop French toast accompanied by fresh cream and a berry coulis alongside eggs benedict. Game. Set. Match. I was totally sold on the delicious breakfast and at the end, because it was soooo good and even though the meal was huge, I was left wanting more!
The Maboneng Precinct, Fox St & Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Eat Your Heart Out is a cool corner deli with a Jewish inspired menu, located in the bustling Maboneng Precinct. This particular morning I’d met up with a friend and his family for a quick breakfast before heading onto the Market on Main, located just down the street. I’d chosen the “Israeli Breakfast” which is an omelette lightly spiced with a mix of Arabic herbs, served with toasted pita, diced salad, pickled lettuce, chilis, olives, chunky feta and organic humus.
16, Atholl Square, 116 Katherine St, Sandown, Johannnesburg, 2196, South Africa
Tasha’s is well known among locals for its good food and people-watching scene. The various branches each offer a little something different on their menus, and if you don’t get in early enough for the lunch period, it can be a little difficult to get a table, as they are so popular! On this day, I’d met up with my friend who I hadn’t seen in a long time for a catch up and landed up bumping into a few others who were there to have a few drinks and just hang out. The meal choices on offer range from sandwiches and pastas to steaks and fish, Cool, refreshing drinks like the Rose and Lemon Ice Tea Granita, which I had that day, round off the drinks list. My personal favourite on the menu is the Panko Coujons, which is hake coujons and chips (fries) served with homemade tartare sauce and peas on the side. Once you’re done with your mains, round off your meal with some sweet treats from the deli table.
I’ve discovered an affinity for ostrich meat - it’s lean and so tasty! Perfect for burgers. At Dukes Burgers in Greenside. This burger had fried rosemary-infused butternut squash and cucumbers as well.
1 Melrose St, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
It’s a sad fact that many swaths of Johannesburg aren’t exactly walkable, but that’s not the case at Melrose Arch, a trendy complex filled with some of the city’s hottest restaurants, galleries, and shops. Guests are in the heart of the action if they book a stay at the African Pride Melrose Arch Hotel, a slick property with 118 stylish, contemporary rooms adorned with modern African art. And now that the hotel falls under the Marriott family umbrella, guests can expect all sorts of perks and upgrades associated with the brand.