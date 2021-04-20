Duke's Burgers
Greenside, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
Big Bird Ostrich BurgerI've discovered an affinity for ostrich meat - it's lean and so tasty! Perfect for burgers. At Dukes Burgers in Greenside. This burger had fried rosemary-infused butternut squash and cucumbers as well.
almost 7 years ago
Ferrero Rocher Milkshake
Dukes not only has fantastic burgers, but they also have great milkshakes and homemade pies. Exhibit A: Ferrero Rocher Milkshake. I told myself I wouldn't have dessert since I ordered a milkshake. I lied.
almost 7 years ago
Banana Toffee Pie at Dukes
I wasn't going to order dessert, since I had a milkshake already. But then I saw this homemade banana toffee pie (they even make their own ice cream!) going out to another table and I couldn't resist. It's every bit as good as it looks! So sweet and decadent. @Dukes Burgers