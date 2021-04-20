Tasha's
16, Atholl Square, 116 Katherine St, Sandown, Johannnesburg, 2196, South Africa
| +27 11 884 0365
Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 7pm
Sat 6:30am - 4pm
Delicious Brunching While People Watching at Tasha'sTasha's is well known among locals for its good food and people-watching scene. The various branches each offer a little something different on their menus, and if you don't get in early enough for the lunch period, it can be a little difficult to get a table, as they are so popular!
On this day, I'd met up with my friend who I hadn't seen in a long time for a catch up and landed up bumping into a few others who were there to have a few drinks and just hang out.
The meal choices on offer range from sandwiches and pastas to steaks and fish, Cool, refreshing drinks like the Rose and Lemon Ice Tea Granita, which I had that day, round off the drinks list.
My personal favourite on the menu is the Panko Coujons, which is hake coujons and chips (fries) served with homemade tartare sauce and peas on the side.
Once you're done with your mains, round off your meal with some sweet treats from the deli table.