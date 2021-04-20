Carnivore Restaurant
69 Drift Boulevard, Muldersdrift Estate, Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, 1747, South Africa
| +27 11 950 6000
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
Have Some Giraffe with a Side of CrocodileThe Carnivore is a long time favourite for locals and tourists alike who want to have a good buffet of game meat.
There's Giraffe, Crocodile, Imapala, Kudu, Springbok, amongst other traditional and more western dishes on the menu and all are very tasty!
The restaurant works on a stop-go basis with servers coming to your table with large skewers of sizzling meat, straight off the grill, and only ceasing when the stop sign is displayed.
However if red meat isn't your thing, there are vegetarian and fish dishes available.
The decor really makes you feel like you're in the deepest, darkest reaches of Africa, even though you're just a stone's throw away from civilization!