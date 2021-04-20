Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Carnivore Restaurant

69 Drift Boulevard, Muldersdrift Estate, Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, 1747, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 950 6000
Have Some Giraffe with a Side of Crocodile Krugersdorp South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Have Some Giraffe with a Side of Crocodile

The Carnivore is a long time favourite for locals and tourists alike who want to have a good buffet of game meat.

There's Giraffe, Crocodile, Imapala, Kudu, Springbok, amongst other traditional and more western dishes on the menu and all are very tasty!

The restaurant works on a stop-go basis with servers coming to your table with large skewers of sizzling meat, straight off the grill, and only ceasing when the stop sign is displayed.

However if red meat isn't your thing, there are vegetarian and fish dishes available.

The decor really makes you feel like you're in the deepest, darkest reaches of Africa, even though you're just a stone's throw away from civilization!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points