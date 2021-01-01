The Best Places in the U.S. for Oyster Lovers
Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
For those who can't get enough of those delicious bivalves, here are 30 amazing places to enjoy them.
20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
What a great way to spend a spring day in the Bay Area. Hog Island in Tamales Bay has very tasty oysters, a fun staff and a very friendly, comfortable environ. It used to be solely shuck it yourself and bring your own beverages. Although that is...
1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters....
579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Owned and operated by the same husband and wife team since 1977, Anchor Oyster Bar in the Castro has been serving up the same fresh seafood dishes for decades. Head here for classics like shrimp cocktails, clam chowder, seafood salads, and, of...
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
1200 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Clark's is a small, West Austin neighborhood restaurant for fresh oysters, simply prepared seafood, sustainable selections of caviar, house baked bread, hamburgers, brunch and a carefully curated beverage program. Opened in Fall of 2012 by chefs...
86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Pleasure House Point, Virginia Beach, VA 23455, USA
Conventional wisdom says that one should only eat oysters in months that end in "ber," but that means for an awfully oyster-less winter and summer. Now that oyster-harvesting technology has improved, you can enjoy one on the half shell year-round,...
698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Restaurateur Brooks Reitz built his name with this chicken-and-oyster joint that feels old-school despite its carefully crafted ambiance. On a first visit, it’s sinful not to order the perfectly salted, crispy/juicy fried chicken amalgam...
This casual open-air seafood bar inside the Melrose Market food hall is perfect for people-watching on a sunny afternoon. Order up a selection of oysters to share or try the geoduck sashimi, a local clam with a sweet mild flavor. Wash it all down...
18 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Before lobster rolls were trendy in New York, there was Pearl Oyster Bar. Open since 1997, this tiny, no-reservations restaurant still has a solid 45-minute wait for a table on any given weekend night. But those who have eaten here will tell you...
41 Union St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
Come for the history, stay for the chowder. Bostonians have been slurping down oysters at America’s oldest continuously operating restaurant since 1826, and while you won’t find Union Oyster House on any haute dining lists, it’s...
298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Maison Premiere's French influence invites you into another era around its marble horseshoe bar. If you come early, you can take your time here. We were lured by the $1 oyster special during happy hour. It all washed down well with a boozy sazerac...
36 Main St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
I'm not sure I'd choose the combo of pizza and oysters for a menu, but after eating at Short & Main's nearby sister restaurant Market, I'd trust just about anything to come out of their kitchen. Much to my surprise, starting a meal with the...
700 E 9th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
If you're visiting NYC, head to the East Village for bars and restaurants. Specifically head to Avenue C if you love cocktails. There is a stretch of great cocktail bars, a few dives and a collection of restaurants on Avenue C between 5th street...
Pier 25, Hudson River Park, New York, NY 10013, USA
All aboard Grand Banks, a seasonal oyster bar on the historic Sherman Zwicker, the last of a large fleet of schooners that fished the Grand Banks of the North Atlantic and traded goods in South America. It's docked at Hudson River Park's Pier 25...
320 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
Seafood is the star at Rappahannock Restaurant in downtown Richmond. This is the third venture of the Croxton family, which has played a major role in the Chesapeake Bay oyster resurgence. The restaurant's raw bar features four oyster varieties,...
736 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
Broadway Oyster Bar wears many hats. First and foremost, it’s an oyster bar, serving bivalves in a variety of fashions, from raw and char-grilled to fried and Rockefeller style. It’s also a solid bar, where a lot of folks come to party both before...
550 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
While I think you'll find the best New England clam chowdah right here in Boston, everyone has their favorite location to slurp it. Do you like it thick enough to hold a spoon upright or thinner with more broth, served in a bread bowl and loaded...
544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
A two-story dining room with an always-packed raw bar, The Ordinary serves some of the South’s best seafood. Here, chef Mike Lata dishes up must-try options like a seafood tower, crab toast, fish chowder, and triggerfish with fingerling...
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
"The outdoor seating at Perla’s, under a huge oak tree on a corner not too far from the San Jose, is a good spot to people-watch while you enjoy seafood pozole and a drink," shares hotelier Liz Lambert. This appeared in the March/April 2016 issue....
4224 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Get a taste of Gulf cuisine—everything from fresh-shucked Gulf oysters and sushi to local Texas beef and tacos—at this critics' choice favorite, with cozy leather seats and chandelier-topped booths. Try the house special of fried oyster–topped...
115 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Ralph Brennan's Red Fish Grill pairs eclectic, of-the-sea décor with some of the best seafood in town. Don't miss the BBQ oysters with Crystal Hot Sauce and blue cheese dressing. Next door, Bourbon House is known for its towering plateaux de...
930 Tchoupitoulas St suite a, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Cochon is the brainchild of chefs Donald Link (also of Herbsaint and Pêche Seafood Grill) and Stephen Stryjewski, who have taken Cajun-style cooking out of the comic books and given it an updated, serious sensibility. You’ll find...
I forgave the service (slow as molasses) at Donald Link's newest seafood spot, Peche, where highlights included crab-and-chilies capellini, fried bread, and fish sticks. Go with a crowd and order everything.
