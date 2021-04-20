Where are you going?
The Wayland

700 E 9th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
| +1 212-777-7022
Oyster Shooters on a New York Afternoon New York New York United States

Sat, Sun 11am - 4am
Mon - Fri 4pm - 4am

Oyster Shooters on a New York Afternoon

If you're visiting NYC, head to the East Village for bars and restaurants. Specifically head to Avenue C if you love cocktails. There is a stretch of great cocktail bars, a few dives and a collection of restaurants on Avenue C between 5th street and 11th street.
The Wayland is by far the best. The decor is old, worn-in New Orleans. They have free live music a few nights a week, amazing cocktails, some of the best share plates and sandwiches in the city … and killer oyster shooters. They come with a tequila shot, an oyster and a Sangrita to wash it all down. Perfect recipe for any leisurely afternoon. Other good bars on this street include Summit Bar, Esperanto (good patio), Royale for a burger and Evelyn.
By Jenny Adams , AFAR Local Expert
