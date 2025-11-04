Coolcations in the North, Off-Season in the South: This Is the New, More Climate-Friendly European Vacation

This past June, a growing number of European countries suffered two record-breaking heatwaves. In Spain and Portugal, temperatures rose to nearly 115 degrees Fahrenheit during the second heatwave. Other Western European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, reported the highest temperatures on record since 1979 in late June and early July. The current climate crisis has also led to a higher risk of wildfires throughout the continent and an increase in ozone air pollution.

Despite these climate-related threats, the overtourism crisis persists in Europe, where international tourist arrivals increased by 3.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Incentivized by the European Union’s Green Deal goal of achieving carbon neutrality (balancing carbon dioxide emissions by removing equivalent amounts from the atmosphere) by 2050, cities across the continent are exploring sustainability initiatives at a time when climate change and tourism are converging to put a dual strain on countries’ resources.

Here’s how European nations are responding to the tourism challenges of a changing landscape.

Increasingly, travelers are flocking to cooler Nordic destinations like Finland to escape the heat. Courtesy of Visit Finland

Coolcation destinations and embracing off-season in southern Europe

As sweltering temperatures reached all-time highs in parts of western and southern Europe this summer, travelers increasingly sought refuge in parts of the continent with cooler climes and fewer crowds. Finland and Slovenia saw international tourism increase 15.5 percent and 17.7 percent, respectively, between the second half of 2024 and the same period this year, according to European Union tourism statistics.

And it’s no surprise as cooler destinations, such as Scandinavia and the Alps, allow visitors to explore the great outdoors without the discomfort of extreme heat. The “coolcation” trend is thriving in Europe, including among travelers based in warmer countries like Spain, Italy, and France. For example, flight searches to Gothenburg, Sweden, from Rome increased by a whopping 500 percent in 2025.

Indeed, travelers are flocking to Scandinavia for the region’s milder summer weather and natural surroundings. Sweden boasts ample hiking trails, endless archipelagos, and 30 national parks to explore between May and October. Finland’s mythical Midnight Sun shines brightest between June and August, encouraging peak coolcation activities like nighttime nature hikes, lake swimming, and sauna breaks. In the northernmost towns of Norway, the late-night sun can last from April to August, and one of the most popular summertime activities is exploring the numerous fjords scattered around the country’s coastlines.

“I think Norway has the potential to develop into a world-leading example for sustainable and regenerative travel by providing [summer] experiences that offer new options and perspectives,” says Torunn Tronsvang, founder of eco-travel company Up Norway. “Be it relating to weather or the environment, I believe [the trend] and our upcoming tourism tax are steps in the right direction towards facilitating visits where travelers can truly immerse and connect to local people and places.”

Avoid Rome’s Colosseum crowds by visiting the historic structure during late fall, winter, or early spring. Courtesy of Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash

On the flip side, historic cities like Rome, Seville, and Athens—all of which experienced scorching temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more this summer—are seeing an increase in travelers seeking to visit iconic sights out of season. Landmarks like the Colosseum, the Real Alcázar, and the Acropolis are attracting visitors as early as March and as late as February, due to fewer crowds, cheaper travel prices, and more temperate weather.

Electing to visit popular destinations during shoulder season (typically, spring and fall) and even in winter is another way to avoid the pitfalls and discomforts of traveling during overtouristed peak times. “Destinations should take advantage of this trend by providing less-crowded, off-the-beaten-track experiences [while] enhancing their sustainable marketing efforts,” says European Travel Commission (ETC) President Miguel Sanz.

Traveling to less congested and quieter places has become a priority for 11 percent of European travelers—up 4 percentage points from 2024.

How European destinations are adapting

Italy, Spain, and Greece are the European countries most affected by climate change, according to a 2023 ETC study—destinations that are increasingly prone to heatwaves, forest fires, floods, and droughts. Two years on, as the situation shows no sign of improving, top tourist spots in the Mediterranean are introducing new initiatives to promote how visitors can experience cities more responsibly and sustainably.

Italy encourages off-season travel

In Italy, tourism authorities are encouraging travelers to explore off-season itineraries and lesser-known attractions in highly-trafficked cities like Milan, Rome, and Florence. Experiences range from a 19th-century distillery and mill turned private museum in Milan to self-guided nature walks in Rome and organized bike routes through Florence’s gardens and parks. In Venice and Naples, while green itineraries are also available at both destinations, the focus is on tourist access fee education and redirecting visitors to less-explored areas to reduce overcrowding around the city.

Spain invests in greener tourism infrastructure

Spain, on the other hand, has become a strong example of what sustainably minded tourism looks like. Madrid and Valencia won the European Green Capital award in 2022 and 2024, respectively, for achievements such as their green urban areas and improving air quality. And the Balearic Islands were among the first Spanish destinations to introduce a sustainable tourism tax in 2016. The eco tax, ranging from $1.15 to $4.65 per person per night, depending on the accommodation type and season, generates funds that support green initiatives such as improving building and roadway infrastructure.

“Like many growing cities, there is a conscious awareness of the impact extra holiday traffic has on local life,” says hotelier Enrique Miró Sans, co-owner of the boutique hotel Portella in Mallorca. “Funds can help support this negative consequence through initiatives like renovating historic buildings, improving renewable energy systems, and quality tourism that emphasizes responsible practices, ensuring the comfort of residents, and continuing to [promote] island culture for visitors.”

As the country’s second most visited city with headline-making protests stemming from mass tourism, Barcelona has actually been supporting sustainable tourism initiatives since 2011. The Biosphere Responsible Tourism certification encourages companies in Catalonia to implement environmentally responsible practices. A recent success story at the suburban Castelldefels Beach, just outside of Barcelona, involved the cleanup of cigarette butts in exchange for a beer or soft drink. Such initiatives illustrate how tourism can help, rather than further harm, the destinations that travelers flock to.

Ioannina in Greece is investing in environmental protection projects. Courtesy of Miltiadis Fragkidis/Unsplash

Greece’s carbon neutral cities

Six Greek cities, including Athens, Kalamata, and Ioannina, were selected among 377 European cities to participate in an initiative aimed at achieving carbon neutrality for 100 cities by 2030. The project, focused on energy, transportation, and urban planning, targets cities, as 75 percent of Europeans reside in urban areas, while globally, cities consume 65 percent of the world’s energy.

In Athens, Project Athena is working to create a “smart city” by using information and communication technologies that aim to improve the local quality of life through a more efficient and sustainable use of resources. Kalamata has invested nearly $140 million in projects related to climate change, while lakeside

Ioannina’s key strategies include sustainable urban development and environment protection.

Copenhagen’s CopenPay and Paris’s cooling islands

Beyond the Mediterranean, standout initiatives include Copenhagen’s CopenPay program, where tourists earn rewards by participating in eco-friendly activities, and the Paris-based cooling islands—green spaces, pools, and museums designed to help visitors beat the heat.

The future of travel in Europe

Across the continent, today’s climate realities are encouraging visitors to discover lesser-known regions, embrace off-season travel, and engage with green initiatives that safeguard heritage and habitats.

Meanwhile, local organizations are developing innovations and incentives that are positively reshaping visitor behavior. As new travel-related sustainability projects emerge, travel begins to be measured not only by movement but also by meaningful, sustainable experiences, enriched by the unique environmental offerings and specialist suppliers at each destination. In essence, the only path forward is one where the environment and sustainability are integral to the tourism experience.