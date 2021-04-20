Short & Main
36 Main St, Gloucester, MA 01930, USA
| +1 978-281-0044
Sun 10am - 2pm
Sun, Mon, Wed, Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm
Pizza and Oysters, Oh My!I'm not sure I'd choose the combo of pizza and oysters for a menu, but after eating at Short & Main's nearby sister restaurant Market, I'd trust just about anything to come out of their kitchen.
Much to my surprise, starting a meal with the sweetest of light, local oysters made a perfect beginning to the delicious brick oven mushroom pizza that followed. Thin and crunchy crust just the way I like it, combined with local and fresh ingredients. Additional local raw bar and salad items round out the selections. If the timing is right, don't miss the $1.00 oyster available the first and last hour of service. I can't wait to return.