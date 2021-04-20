Peche Seafood Grill

Super-Fresh Peche

Chef Donald Link, famous locally for his other restaurants—Herbsaint, Cochon, and Cochon Butcher—recently opened his latest dining establishment, Peche. Peche is in the Warehouse District not far from his other restaurants.



We visited Peche last week and it was a pure pleasure. We sat at the raw bar and were greeted by Rip, their gracious oyster shucker. If you can, try to sit at the raw bar—he's quite personable and you get a great view of some of the action happening in the kitchen.



Everything we ordered was out of this world. The oysters were fantastic; the smoked tuna dip and grilled mussels were also delicious. And we ended our meal with their out-of-this-world peanut-butter pie.



Make a reservation; as with most restaurants that garner a good amount of buzz, Peche books up quickly!