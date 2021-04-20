Peche Seafood Grill
800 Magazine St
Donald Link's New PecheI forgave the service (slow as molasses) at Donald Link's newest seafood spot, Peche, where highlights included crab-and-chilies capellini, fried bread, and fish sticks. Go with a crowd and order everything.
over 6 years ago
Get the Whole Redfish at Peche
This was my third visit to Donald Link's pescatarian rejoinder to the pig-centric Cochon, but it was the first time that I ordered the whole redfish. If you're a party of more than two, it's a must. Start with oysters, perfectly sweet and salty gulf shrimp, and cobia collar if it's on the menu, then move onto the main event. Pair the whole thing with bubbles and save room for key lime pie and salted caramel cake.
almost 7 years ago
Luscious Mussels in Green Curry Sacue
served with fried potatoes to soak up the broth (genius!) at Donald Link's newest eatery.
almost 7 years ago
Fried Brussels Sprouts wirh Chile Vinaigrette
Brussels sprouts are the "it" vegetable at the moment in New Orleans. Special preparations appear on many fine dining restaurants' menus, including this fried version with chile vinaigrette at Peche, the new seafood restaurant from Chef Donald Link.
almost 7 years ago
Super-Fresh Peche
Chef Donald Link, famous locally for his other restaurants—Herbsaint, Cochon, and Cochon Butcher—recently opened his latest dining establishment, Peche. Peche is in the Warehouse District not far from his other restaurants.
We visited Peche last week and it was a pure pleasure. We sat at the raw bar and were greeted by Rip, their gracious oyster shucker. If you can, try to sit at the raw bar—he's quite personable and you get a great view of some of the action happening in the kitchen.
Everything we ordered was out of this world. The oysters were fantastic; the smoked tuna dip and grilled mussels were also delicious. And we ended our meal with their out-of-this-world peanut-butter pie.
Make a reservation; as with most restaurants that garner a good amount of buzz, Peche books up quickly!
