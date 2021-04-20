Grand Central Oyster Bar
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
| +1 212-490-6650
More info
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 9:30pm
100 Years of OystersThe Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American seafood—chowder, fried clams, lobster rolls, clams casino—whatever you are looking for, they will have it. The Oyster Bar is also famous for its architecture—the beautiful arched tile ceilings are the hallmark of famed Spanish architect Rafael Guastavino, who left his unique stamp across NYC. Take your pick from three different seating areas: a series of old-fashioned, U-shaped counters which seem to be popular with tourists and locals; the oyster bar, which would be perfect for singles or those dining in pairs; and the saloon-type restaurant in the back, popular with the business crowd. Wherever you are sitting, it will be bustling with activity. While there are several other oyster bars in the city, the Grand Central Oyster Bar offers a piece of New York history. It's like stepping back in time, a retro celebration of old Americana that generations of locals, tourists and travelers have visited over the years. My suggestion is to stop in for fresh oysters and cold beer at the bar.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Awful and very rude...
I would avoid this place at all costs. I live in NYC and had a bunch of friends visiting. They had made a reservation here and asked me to go along. During our time there someone dumped water down my friends back and didn't even notice or apologize and when we were in the process of paying and waiting to get our change an employee come over and asked "have you gotten your check yet?". We said "yes we have thanks" and he said "good. Because we need this table for another party". I'm sorry but I don't care how busy you are, it's unacceptable to say this to customers. So if you want a terrible service experience and to be rushed out after spending a decent amount of money for normal food then eat here. If not go somewhere else.