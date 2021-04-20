Broadway Oyster Bar
736 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
| +1 314-621-8811
Photo courtesy of Broadway Oyster Bar
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 3am
Broadway Oyster BarBroadway Oyster Bar wears many hats. First and foremost, it’s an oyster bar, serving bivalves in a variety of fashions, from raw and char-grilled to fried and Rockefeller style. It’s also a solid bar, where a lot of folks come to party both before and after Cardinals games. Finally, it’s one of the finest music venues in St. Louis—or at least the most fun—with live shows twice a day, save for Fridays when one act plays the whole night. Expect local and national bands, plus a lot of New Orleans artists, playing anything from bluegrass to rock and reggae. Between all the eating, drinking, and music, take some time to learn the history of BOB. It’s housed in a building from the 1840s—one of the oldest in the city that’s still in use—that has served as a boardinghouse, Chinese laundry, record store, and bordello over the years. Naturally, it’s said to be haunted.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bluegrass & Blues
There's a terrific tumble-down dive bar called the Broadway Oyster Bar that's a great place near Busch Stadium to meet friends for bluegrass and blues music and Cajun food. Try the oyster po' boy or the peel-and-eat shrimp, and eat indoors or out on the enclosed patio. Also open for lunch every day except major holidays.
almost 7 years ago
The Best Bar in St. Louis
The food, drinks, and environment at Broadway Oyster Bar are favorites among visitors and locals. Located by the ballpark, the grilled oysters, Crawfish Mona can't be beat. Look forward to great food and hearing the Blues every night.