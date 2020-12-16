The 34 Best Hotels in New York
Welcome to one of the most exciting hotel scenes in the world. Whether you want to stay near the west side or the East River, Central Park or the subway system, Times Square or Greenwich Village, the Statue of Liberty or the Empire State Building, the Big Apple has accommodations for every type of traveler. Manhattan has the largest concentration of boutique, independent, and chain hotels, but distinct neighborhoods in the outer boroughs have begun to offer spots that show a different side of New York.
60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Outdoor enthusiasts with a penchant for luxe living will feel right at home at this Brooklyn Heights stunner, which takes much of its inspiration from adjacent Brooklyn Bridge Park—the neighborhood’s very own opportunity to commune...
20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New...
485 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017, USA
If you've dreamed of the New York loft life, the Andaz 5th Avenue hotel—an outpost of the Hyatt brand—is an enticing option. Located across the street from the iconic New York Public Library (with leafy Bryant Park at its rear),...
231 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Just steps away from world-class shopping, historic architecture, and an abundance of popular bars and restaurants, this Soho property is a favorite for on-the-fly bookings and long-awaited getaways alike. More than 325 rooms of various sizes and...
18 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
The Baccarat Hotel takes its crystal so seriously that it has white-gloved “glass attendants” tending to its champagne flutes, wine glasses, goblets, and more, keeping them sparkling night after night. That same assiduousness extends...
79 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012, USA
In the heart of SoHo, the colorful Crosby Street Hotel is a boutique from the Firmdale Hotels group out of London. In 2009, owner and design director Kit Kemp opened this fresh, whimsical property, full of art, bold patterns, and a feminine touch...
27 Barclay St, New York, NY 10007, USA
New York visitors can get a taste of downtown living with a visit to this five-star hotel, which is walking distance to sites like the World Trade Center complex, Brookfield Place, the Seaport District, and Battery Park. Available here are 189...
23 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
Opened in January 2018, this Flatiron District property is the most recent addition to the Freehand portfolio—a collection that already boasts locations in Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Expect inspired environs throughout, including...
2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
When hotelier Ian Schrager took over this landmark property in 2006, he brought in artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel to oversee the decor. The result is as sexy and provocative as you’d expect. In the lobby, red velvet curtains and...
540 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA
A staple among Upper East Side hotels since it opened in 1963, the sophisticated Loews Regency boasts a Park Avenue address and location convenient to Central Park and Manhattan's best museums. Following an extensive renovation, it reopened as a...
44 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
This NoMad hotel was developed with a community of influential, savvy travelers in mind. Case in point is the upscale-urban design by studio MAI, which includes both modest and globally-inspired décor (think raw-bronze shelving, rich...
80 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10023, USA
Located just footsteps from the hustle of Columbus Circle, this five-star property serves as the ultimate urban escape. More than 240 rooms and suites showcase stunning views of the Time Warner Center, Hudson River, and Manhattan skyline, while...
26 Ann St, New York, NY 10038, USA
Why we love it: A playful stay that brings fun and affordability to FiDi
The Highlights:
- Smartly designed rooms with whimsical details
- A hip hangout with arcade games and small plates
- A 24/7 gym with a boxing bag and a surfboard balance station...
33 Peck Slip, New York, NY 10038, USA
The constantly evolving Seaport District just got even cooler with the opening of Mr. C Seaport, the first New York City hotel from Maggio and Ignazio Cipriani. An intimate 66 rooms make up the seven-floor property, each one showcasing a rain...
153 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Occupying 25 floors of a 90-story tower on West 57th Street, the Park Hyatt opened its doors in August 2014. There is an emphasis on art at this sleek hotel, with museum-quality pieces on display in both the common areas and the spacious rooms. An...
215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Hotelier powerhouse Ian Schrager is behind this Lower East Side concept, which is located near some of downtown Manhattan’s coolest shops, restaurants, and nightlife. The hotel itself is also home to some dining and drinking gems, however,...
123 Nassau St, New York, NY 10038, USA
History is alive at this downtown property, housed in the iconic Temple Court building designed by architect James M. Farnsworth in 1881. At check-in, pause to appreciate the nine-story atrium and skylight, then head to one of the 287 fully...
335 Bowery, New York, NY 10003, USA
Tastemakers and A-listers abound at this East Village mainstay, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2017. Travelers feel like insiders the moment they slip through the door, thanks to over-the-top service, celeb sightings, and a lobby...
35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021, USA
This Upper East Side hotel opened its doors in 1930 and, since then, has offered big-city accommodations to a legion of luminaries, from John F. Kennedy and Ingrid Bergman to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Its famed restaurant Café...
377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013, USA
On a charming corner of Greenwich Street in TriBeCa, the Greenwich Hotel is a sophisticated downtown Manhattan property co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro. Since opening in 2008, this boutique hotel has earned a reputation for its discretion (only a...
180 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
In a peaceful pocket of the vibrant Chelsea neighborhood, the High Line Hotel is a charming boutique with many stories to tell. There is the tale of the grounds once being home to a 17th-century apple orchard, or the history of the cloistered...
400 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
Many temptations are under one roof at Fifth Avenue's Langham Place. This polished hotel bucks the trend of tiny Midtown hotel rooms with spaces that begin at 420 square feet and stretch up to apartment-style accommodations with full...
28 East 63rd Street, at Madison Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA
This upscale property opened its doors in 1927 and, since then, has hosted some of the city’s most prized names in art, film, music, and politics. The Lowell’s location, down the street from Central Park and surrounded by Upper East...
97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Why we love it: An ultra-stylish stay that brings U.K. hospitality to Brooklyn’s most bustling neighborhood
The Highlights:
- Smartly designed rooms that come with neighborhood guides and daily breakfast bags
- An on-trend aesthetic from two...
5 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Many New York hotels have style, but not all have character—the Marlton is a fine example of a property where the two are powerfully present. Originally built in 1900 as a cheap place to stay (and attracting the likes of writers including...
1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
Set in a historic Beaux-Arts building, The NoMad exudes European sophistication while maintaining a distinct New York edge. Located in the changing north of Madison Square Park neighborhood, this design-centric property opened its doors in 2012....
700 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Stretching high above Fifth Avenue, the Peninsula is a glamorous, classic hotel. Formerly the Gotham Hotel (built in 1905), this building is at the heart of prestigious Midtown Manhattan with neighbors like the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller...
701 7th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Why we love it: A hospitality icon that can draw even New Yorkers to Times Square
The Highlights:
-Sleek design that’s pleasingly at odds with the surroundings
- Four distinct dining venues from Michelin-starred chef John Fraser
- A on-site...
Two E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
For a New York experience that’s equally extravagant and convenient, visitors should consider a stay at this five-star hotel, located just blocks away from Midtown Manhattan sites like Central Park, the Museum of Modern Art, and Carnegie...
20 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021, USA
Some hotels embody the character of their neighborhood, and in the Upper East Side, one fine example is the Surrey. Discreet service, a prestigious address, and amenities of the highest quality combine in this historic property, first built in...
124 W 57th St 29th floor, New York, NY 10019, USA
A much-needed dose of style was brought to a bustling stretch of 57th Street when the Viceroy New York opened in late 2013. This property is a triple threat of polished hospitality: a gorgeous rooftop with Central Park views, buzzing street-level...
18 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Crosby Street Hotel founders Tim and Kit Kemp are behind this Midtown property, which opened its doors in February 2017. Each room boasts a personality of its own, complete with playful pieces of artwork and color-forward design by Kit. High...
111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
It’s hard not to feel hip upon entering this Williamsburg hotel. Credit those Insta-cool vibes to the always abuzz rooftop lounge Westlight, or to Leuca, where food-loving socialites flock for a taste of the Italian plates that chef Andrew...
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
