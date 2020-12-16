The 34 Best Hotels in New York

Welcome to one of the most exciting hotel scenes in the world. Whether you want to stay near the west side or the East River, Central Park or the subway system, Times Square or Greenwich Village, the Statue of Liberty or the Empire State Building, the Big Apple has accommodations for every type of traveler. Manhattan has the largest concentration of boutique, independent, and chain hotels, but distinct neighborhoods in the outer boroughs have begun to offer spots that show a different side of New York.