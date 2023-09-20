Travel InspirationHotels

Ace Hotel Brooklyn

252 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
https://acehotel.com/brooklyn/
+17183133636
There are Smeg refrigerators, Tivoli radios, and sustainably made latex mattresses in all 287 rooms at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn.

There are Smeg refrigerators, Tivoli radios, and sustainably made latex mattresses in all 287 rooms at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn.

Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson

There are Smeg refrigerators, Tivoli radios, and sustainably made latex mattresses in all 287 rooms at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn.
Twelve years after Ace Hotel transformed Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood into a destination worth visiting, the brand opened its second NYC property on the edge of Brooklyn’s residential Boerum Hill neighborhood and Downtown Brooklyn in the summer of 2021. Built from the ground up, the 13-story building features a concrete Brutalist facade designed by Roman and Williams. Inside, organic elements like green leather couches, wooden walls, and textile and fiber art pieces add warmth to raw concrete pillars and ceilings in the expansive lobby and throughout the 287 rooms.

As You Are, the ground-floor restaurant, uses Brooklyn’s multicultural culinary scene to inspire dishes like sea trout crudo with a beet aguachile, and grilled pork with a spiced coconut-onion relish. In the morning, don’t miss getting a pastel de nata or warm biscuit to go with your coffee at the bakery counter. If you must go into Manhattan, the A/C train at Hoyt Schermerhorn is just a block away.

By Lyndsey Matthews
