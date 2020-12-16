In & Around The Cosmopolitan
When The Cosmopolitan joined the Las Vegas scene, it did not disappoint. With innovative designs and unique concepts that appeal to experiential travelers, it has truly redefined what is possible and appreciated at a Vegas hotel. Guests can gamble 24/7, dance until the early morning, and catch concerts in two venue spaces, but the property’s arts program, quirky shops, and interesting dining options have created an ambiance unlike that found elsewhere in Vegas.
Due to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views are...
Vesper Bar at The Cosmopolitan is our favorite spot for a serious Old Fashioned—or Elderfashioned, the house’s riff, which gets a dose of St. Germain.
Hidden on the third floor of The Cosmopolitan, down an unmarked hallway lined with vinyl album covers, you'll find fabulous off-the-grid pizza. In fact, "Secret Pizza" as it's known, is so under-the-radar it isn't even listed on their website....
Forget any notions you have about boring vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry milkshakes. At Holsteins in The Cosmopolitan, milkshakes are given an innovative twist, and many of them have a spirited, high-proof kick. At its roots, this is a...
The Cosmopolitan is a great place to wine, dine, sleep, and play, but it also emphasizes the importance of the arts. Throughout the property, there are a variety of pieces—the giant shoe on the casino floor is perhaps best known—many...
There's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing...
You don't need to have money to burn to enjoy the Forum Shops. Anyone who appreciates gorgeous architecture will find the space inspiring. The shopping complex features both high-end retailers and more affordable brands, including a three-story...
The Cosmopolitan has about a dozen shopping experiences however the most memorable is at U*Tique. This unique spot isn't a traditional store, but rather a beautifully designed boutique vending machine. U*Tique's stock has been curated to include...
Tucked off the casino floor, the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art holds its own when it comes to well-established works of art. The gallery is small compared to the massive museums found in the likes of Paris and Washington, DC, but it is more than...
Currently in its first phases of opening, The LINQ has the opportunity to change the face of the Las Vegas Strip. This pedestrian mall runs about one-third of a mile between The Quad and Flamingo right off of Las Vegas Boulevard to its anchor...
My favorite part of the Bellagio hotel is the lovely Conservatory & Botanical Gardens that features a range of exhibits throughout the year. Holland was the theme of this exhibit, packed with tulips and brightly colored poppies. The Conservatory &...
Just when Las Vegas couldn't get any weirder, visitors began strapping on ice skates and making their way around an ice rink... in the middle of the desert. The Venetian and The Palazzo have had an ice rink during the winter months for a few years...
Famous since its 1998 opening as the place with the dancing fountains (further immortalized in the final scene of the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven), the 3,933-room Italian-themed Bellagio is a Las Vegas icon. There is a fantasy feel about it, with its...
Visiting the Strip? Save time for its spas. One of my favorites: Qua, at Caesars Palace. The Roman baths make you feel like you've left Las Vegas behind, and the snow room is worth a (quick -- it's cold!) stop. Then the treatments are out of this...
