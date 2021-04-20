Art-o-Mat at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA

An Appreciation for the Arts The Cosmopolitan is a great place to wine, dine, sleep, and play, but it also emphasizes the importance of the arts. Throughout the property, there are a variety of pieces—the giant shoe on the casino floor is perhaps best known—many of which are in the meeting rooms. In addition to art in public places, The Cosmopolitan houses the P3 Studio, which has rotating exhibits featuring artists working with a variety of designs, styles, and media. For those guests who want to take home a little something commemorating their artistic experience at The Cosmopolitan, stop by one of the Art-O-Mat vending machines in the resort to buy a piece of art for $5.00!